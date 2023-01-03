PCB Chairman Najam Sethi breaks silence on Mohammad Amir’s comeback hopes for Pakistan

With new PCB boss Najim Sethi allowing Mohammad Amir to train at the National High Performance Centre, many fans will be hoping for the pacer to soon make a comeback for the Pakistan national team. Recently even veteran bowler Wahab Riaz revealed that Amir could make a comeback and play in this year's ODI Cricket World Cup.

On July 26 2019, Amir announced his retirement from Test cricket, so that he could focus on limited-overs. Meanwhile, then he retired from all formats on December 17 2020, citing mental torture from management. During his career, Amir was also involved in spot-fixing for which he was banned and then he made a comeback in international cricket after his ban expired.

Still only 30-years-old, Amir's return could be beneficial for Babar Azam and Co. and increase the competition among pacers. Speaking on Arab News, PCB chief Sethi revealed that he would not stop Amir from making a comeback to international cricket. "I will not stop Mohammad Amir if he wants to make himself available to play for Pakistan again", he said.

Defending Amir, he stated that Amir admitted his guilt to spot-fixing and helped ICC with it too, so he deserves another chance. "A player who has admitted his guilt, helped the ICC to stop match-fixing and corruption, and then paid a five-year penalty for being outside of cricket deserves to come back", he said.

Furthermore, attacking former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja, Sethi said, "Mohammad Amir thinks he is not dealt fairly by the previous regime of PCB, including selection committee and chairman Ramiz Raja."

In the past, Raja has stated frequently that players facing fixing charges should not be allowed to make a comeback. "Ramiz Raja thinks whoever has committed corruption in cricket should never be allowed to play for Pakistan again. This is not my view! I believe someone who has paid the penalty should be allowed to make a comeback for Pakistan", said Sethi.

