'Why should fans not enjoy India-Pakistan games? Still the best competition in world': Raja calls for bilateral fixtures

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja wants the political ties between India and Pakistan to take a back seat, paving way for the much-awaited bilateral matches between the two countries. Owing to the political unrest between the cricket heavyweights, India and Pakistan only have a face-off in ICC events and Asia Cups. The two haven't played a bilateral series since 2012/13 and there is no series scheduled for the future. (Also Read | Warner bowled over by Pant, names one shot he wants to learn from DC captain)

Raja has said that the BCCI negotiate with the Indian government over the India-Pakistan bilateral contest. The former Pakistan cricketer, who replaced Ehsan Mani as the PCB chairman last year, put forward the proposal for the "sake of the game". The former Pakistan skipper underlined that fans have been deprived of the highly-anticipated cricket rivalry.

"I expect the BCCI to take this concept back to the political alley and talk cricket with the bosses. As simple as that. Let’s not forget that the same kind of pressure is on me also. Not that the situation is terribly or terrifically different," he told the Indian Express.

"I’m taking this liberty to promote a concept on my own without any government interference just for the sake of the game. The point is, I’m taking this forward in any case because I, as a cricketer, believe that this should happen.

"Whenever I talk about India and Pakistan, it’s not always as the chairman of a Cricket Board. But it’s the cricketer that comes out. And as a cricketer, I’ll say that politics can be set aside because why should the fans not enjoy India-Pakistan games. The numbers and the figures are there for everyone to see why it is still the best competition in the world. And somehow, we’ve got to make it happen," he further added.

In the upcoming International Cricket Council (ICC) meeting in Dubai, Raja is also likely to propose a plan for a four-nation T20 Super Series consisting of Pakistan, India, Australia and England. Raja’s proposal of a four-nation tournament had earlier drawn mixed reactions from cricket boards with BCCI secretary Jay Shah calling it a ‘short-term commercial initiative’.

"The idea of a Four-Nation series (PCB is to purpose an annual T20 series involving India, Pakistan, England and Australia at ICC this week) stems from that very fact. And somehow, we’ve got to make it happen. And if not now, when? Because there are three ex-cricketers representing the board," Raja added.