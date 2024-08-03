PCB holds discussion with Kirsten, Gillespie over potential 'disciplinary action' on Pakistan stars, advised otherwise

Soon after a torrid outing at the T20 World Cup, where Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage with losses to hosts USA and India, controversy erupted when Gary Kirsten, the side's white-ball head coach, reportedly expressed his concerns over indiscipline and dressing room differences in the side. Pakistan's national media later reported that Shaheen Afridi, the side's senior pacer, was accused of misconduct and misbehaviour by Kirsten during the side's limited-overs tours ahead of the World Cup. Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, celebrates with captain Babar Azam after Pakistan won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Ireland(AP)

It was further stated that the team managers neglected to enforce any disciplinary measures against Afridi during the tours.

PTI, however, has now reported that the both foreign head coaches – Kirsten and Jason Gillespie (Tests) have advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to refrain from taking any disciplinary action against players, allowing them to focus on the upcoming international season. According to a source, there were initial discussions about establishing a disciplinary committee to investigate instances of player misconduct during the tours of Ireland, England, and the World T20 Cup.

“But until now no disciplinary committee has been formed as per the board constitution,” the source stated.

According to the source, the PCB constitution mandates that the chairman must appoint independent disciplinary or probe committees if he wishes to address disciplinary issues.

The source further informed that PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held detailed discussions with red and white ball coaches Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten, respectively, along with selectors Mohammad Yousuf and Asad Shafiq. Following these discussions, the board was advised to focus on future performances.

“Yes, the head coaches will take calls with the captains on resting and managing workload off some players, but only (those) players who have not performed for a while now could be dropped for the coming season,” the source added.

The source also mentioned that Pakistan will field a full-strength squad for the first Test against Bangladesh later this month. Jason Gillespie is expected to arrive in Rawalpindi by Monday to commence a training camp for the probables.

Additionally, there is no white-ball cricket scheduled until November, and the decisions regarding the selection of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim will be made at a later date. It is worth noting that Pakistan will be hosting the Champions Trophy next year, most likely across the months of February and March.