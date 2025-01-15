PCB hopeful Rohit Sharma will travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy opening ceremony, captain's photoshoot

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) still awaits an official communication from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over scheduling of the opening ceremony for the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan, but the board is hopeful that India captain Rohit Sharma will be present in Pakistan for the customary captains' photo-shoot and the pre-event press conference. Indian captain Rohit Sharma(PTI)

According to a report in the PTI, the opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy will be held on February 16 or 17. The ICC has yet to confirm the dates. However, PCB expects Rohit to attend the event in Pakistan.

The report added that PCB received all relevant clearances from its government to promptly issue visas to all visiting captains, along with the players and team officials who will come to them for pre-tournament events.

"This obviously includes Rohit or any other Indian team player or official or board official," he added.

Another source told the news agency PTI that the Pakistan board made it clear to ICC that the opening ceremony will take place in Pakistan, and further revealed that recently three Indian nationals, part of the ICC delegation which came to Pakistan, were issued visas once the apex body sent their names to the PCB.

"This is in line with the usual protocols and since the opening match is on 19th the opening ceremony can be expected either on the 16th or 17th," the source added.

India to play their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai

The eight-team Champions Trophy tournament will begin on February 19 in Karachi, Pakistan. However, India will play all their matches in Dubai, after BCCI failed to get clearance from the Indian government to travel to Pakistan amid the long-standing political tension. This implies India's progress will confirm the venue for the knockout games.

India and defending champions Pakistan are part of Group A along with Bangladesh and New Zealand. Group B comprises Afghanistan, England, Australia, and South Africa.