‘PCB owes me 4-6 crore rupees’: Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan claimed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) owes him a substantial amount of money but he is ready to join forces with them and work towards the betterment of the sport in the country. Khan, who is Pakistan’s all-time leading run-getter in Tests, also stated that he has never asked money from the board as ‘it has never been an issue’.

“In terms of money, PCB owes me 4-6 crore rupees if you look back. But I have never demanded money, money is never an issue,” Khan was quoted as saying by Pak Passion.net. “It’s destiny from Allah, you get what is destined for you so you should never run after money, I never ran after money.”

“I have always been willing to work with PCB. I was one of the few players who retired and left, players rarely do that. I have 17-18 years of services for Pakistan and PCB.

“What happens that we can’t come on board together, I don’t even know. I played cricket so I want to help in the field of cricket. Why we don’t come on board, perhaps PCB doesn’t change or Younis Khan doesn’t change.”

“I don’t think anyone in Pakistan would be so personal that he wouldn’t want to work with Younis Khan. Even if I was a big critic of Younis Khan, I would like to still work with Younis Khan. What things are there with my demeanour or what is it with PCB that doesn’t allow us to come on one page,” he added.

Younis Khan "PCB owes me 4-6 crore rupees. But I have never demanded money as money has never been an issue. It's destiny from Allah, you get what is destined for you so you should never run after money and I never ran after money" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 3, 2020

Younis Khan also gave his thumbs up to the work done by head coach cum chief selector Misbah Ul Haq, whom he claims has gotten Pakistan cricket team back on track.

“Whenever we start a new thing specially in a country like Pakistan, we find it awkward. I hope the result is good. Pakistan team is coming on track, give Misbah-ul-Haq, PCB and Imran Khan some time and many things will change,” he said.

Khan was also appreciative of Pakistan handing over T20 reigns to Babar Azam as he said: “Good decision to have a young captain for T20 format who is also a stay player. He has a chance to take his performances even higher and change Pakistan cricket.”