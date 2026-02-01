PCB readies contingency plan if T20 World Cup pullout goes through, Mohsin Naqvi to launch domestic tournament: Report

The D-Day is here. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will make it official on Monday whether they will travel to Sri Lanka for the T20 World Cup. Ever since Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the ICC's 20-team tournament, the PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has repeatedly threatened to boycott the marquee tournament in solidarity with Bangladesh. Last week, Naqvi had made it clear that the final decision would be revealed by either January 30 or February 2. The PCB to take a final call on Monday regarding their participation in the T20 World Cup. (AP)

Amid the ongoing standoff between the ICC and PCB, a fresh report has emerged, detailing Naqvi's plans if the pullout from the World Cup indeed goes through and the Pakistan Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, gives his permission.

According to Geo News, contingency plans have already been readied, and the PCB plans to host a four-team tournament in Lahore, with Pakistan and Shaheens Under-18 teams divided into four groups.

Last week, Naqvi met the Pakistan PM, Shehbaz Sharif, to inform him about the current situation regarding the World Cup. It was then that he confirmed that discussions are ongoing and that the final decision will be revealed soon.

On January 25, the ICC made it official, replacing Bangladesh with Scotland in Group C for the T20 World Cup after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) decided against travelling to India due to security concerns. The ICC's independent assessment found no security threat to Bangladesh, and therefore, the world body did not deem it appropriate to change the original schedule.

The BCB was given 24 hours to take a call; however, once the board refused, the ICC had no option but to show Bangladesh the door and welcome Scotland.

Naqvi issues threat Just hours after ICC's official confirmation, Naqvi held a press conference in Pakistan, where he said the team won't be sent to the World Cup if the Pakistan Prime Minister says so. However, a day later, the squad for the T20 World Cup was announced, with Salman Ali Agha named captain.

However, Naqvi once again confirmed that there was no call taken on the participation in the tournament, and it all depends on the top government official. It is worth noting that, in addition to being the PCB chief, Naqvi is also the Interior Minister of Pakistan.

The tenth edition of the T20 World Cup is set to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Pakistan will be playing all of its matches in Sri Lanka as part of pre-signed agreement with the ICC.

Pakistan are in Group A alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA. The marquee match between India and Pakistan will take place on February 15 in Colombo.