PCB shredded for ‘Holding people to ransom’ as Andy Pycroft drama delays Pakistan vs UAE match: 'Childish behaviour'

Former India spinner Murali Kartik minced no words as he tore into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and its chairman Mohsin Naqvi for “holding people to ransom” following the delayed start of the Asia Cup 2025 Group A match between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Dubai International Stadium. The contest was pushed back by an hour as PCB tried their level best to get match referee Andy Pycroft replaced. Pakistan and United Arab Emirates players stand for the National anthem before their match in the Asia Cup 2025 (Surjeet Yadav)

Following the no-handshake saga in the India versus Pakistan match at the same venue on September 14, the PCB took offence to Pycroft's behaviour, claiming the senior official from Zimbabwe failed to uphold the spirit of cricket.

However, the ICC didn't listen to the PCB, and Pycroft wasn't removed. He remained, in turn, as the match referee for Group A between Pakistan and the UAE. Right before the start of the contest, the PCB then issued a statement, saying Pycroft “apologised” for his actions during the India versus Pakistan contest.

Murali Karthik shredded the PCB for playing around and not turning up for the game on time. Earlier, there were reports that Pakistan threatened to pull out of the Asia Cup if their demands weren't met and citing this, Kartik said that the PCB should have done so rather than indulging in theatrics.

“The only word I can think of right now is absolutely childish and churlish. I can't think of anything else. If you want to take a stand, please go ahead. I think for everybody in life, you take a stand, but stick to it, have the conviction to stick to it,” Kartik said on Cricbuzz.

“Just because when you see, oh, there could be a financial implication, which literally is 16 million US dollars over a handshake saga or over something like this. I can't think of anything. I think people in kindergarten, even kids in kindergarten nowadays, don't behave like this,” he added.

‘Bit funny’

Kartik said that the entire chain of events is like a child not having its way and then throwing tantrums because it can't accept reality. He also said that the UAE should be the aggrieved party as the match got delayed by one hour, and their preparations suffered.

“So it's a bit funny. And again, you're holding so many people to ransom for no rhyme or reason. Absolutely no rhyme or reason. You want to take a stance, please do. If you want to take a stand, take a stand, go home. Don't suddenly think, oh, no, this is what it is,” said Kartik.

“The game was supposed to be at this time. They should be forfeiting the game. It's like, that's how it used to happen, you know, in all the other places. Walkover. Since we use the word childish, you get angry with your mom and you go and throw your, as you said, throw your toys and close your room. I won't eat. The mom says, OK, bugger off. You don't want to eat? Don't eat. You are the one who's going to come out. After 10, 12 hours, when your rats are running in your tummy and you're like, Can I have some food, please?” he added.