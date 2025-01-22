PCB spends 12 billion Pakistani rupees for stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, Pindi; but work pending before Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to take possession of two renovated stadiums in Karachi and Lahore on February 5, just two weeks before the start of the much-anticipated Champions Trophy. These stadiums—National Stadium Karachi (NSK) and Gaddafi Stadium Lahore—have undergone extensive upgrades to meet international standards for the prestigious event. Construction work going on at the National Stadium in Karachi

The newly renovated venues will be tested during the tri-series, which involves Pakistan, South Africa, and New Zealand, before the Champions Trophy kicks off on February 19. Concerns have been raised about whether the stadiums will be fully ready in time for the tournament, particularly given the significant construction work still taking place. However, Arshad Khan, the General Manager at NSK in Karachi, assured that the renovation work would be completed by the end of January, and the PCB would officially take control of the upgraded stadiums on February 5.

What has changed in Lahore, Karachi and Pindi

The PCB has invested around 12 billion Pakistani rupees in the upgrades for NSK, Gaddafi Stadium, and Rawalpindi Stadium. Both the Karachi and Lahore stadiums have seen significant overhauls, including the construction of new buildings and the installation of state-of-the-art facilities. At NSK, a redesigned five-story building is nearing completion. This building will house modern amenities such as the ICC Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping units, physio rooms, and match officials' rooms on the ground floor. The second floor will feature new, state-of-the-art dressing rooms for players.

Corporate and hospitality facilities at NSK have also been expanded, with 24 new corporate boxes added to accommodate up to 1,000 people. The building's fifth floor will house the Chairman’s Box and the administration block. For the spectators, significant improvements have been made, including the installation of better folding chairs, increased seating capacity, and new washroom facilities. A pedestrian bridge is also under construction to facilitate easy access for fans entering the stadium.

Additionally, two new digital scoreboards will be installed, and six new poles will hold modern LED floodlights, ensuring superior visibility for both day and night games. The outdoor practice nets at NSK have also been fitted with floodlights for better visibility during training sessions.

Similarly, Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has also received major upgrades, including a new building and the installation of similar modern facilities. With these enhancements, both stadiums are set to offer an improved experience for players and spectators alike, marking a major step forward for Pakistan's cricket infrastructure as it prepares for the Champions Trophy.