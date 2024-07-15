PCB's stern CT message to BCCI: Give written proof of Indian government's denial of permission to play in Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board wants clarity from BCCI about their plans for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan next year in February-March. Speculations are rife that India won't travel to Pakistan to play in the Champions Trophy and pushing ICC to adopt the hybrid model which the Asian Cricket Council implemented last year for the Asia Cup. India captain Rohit Sharma with Pakistan captain Babar Azam.(AFP)

According to a PCB source, the board wants the BCCI to provide written proof of the Indian government's denial of permission to travel to Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy, citing a travel ban on security grounds.

The ICC will hold its annual conference on July 19 in Colombo, but the 'Hybrid Model' regarding India playing their Champions Trophy matches in the UAE is not a topic of discussion. As usual, the ICC has earmarked additional funds in case it becomes a two-country tournament.

"If the India government declines permission, it has to be in writing and it is mandatory on the BCCI to provide that letter to the ICC now," the PCB source working closely with organizing committee told PTI.

"It is a fact that we are insistent that the BCCI must inform the ICC about its travel plans to Pakistan at least 5-6 months before the tournament and in writing," the top PCB source also stated.

The BCCI has shown a firm stand that the reason behind travelling to Pakistan to play cricket is completely a government call. Last year, India also denied travelling to the neighbouring nation for the Asia Cup and played all their matches in Sri Lanka, including the final.

Meanwhile, the PCB has already submitted its draft schedule to ICC, keeping India games in mind. In the draft schedule, India are scheduled to play off their matches in Lahore, including a possible semi-final and final. The India vs Pakistan marquee match has been scheduled on March 1.

The mega ICC event is scheduled to star on February 19 in Karachi, while the final will be played on March 9 in Lahore. The final will have a reserve day – March 10 – in case of inclement weather. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi will be the third venue where the PCB will host the CT 2025 matches.

If BCCI sources are to be believed, at this point, there is no chance of travelling to Pakistan and knowing fully well, the ICC has allocated additional budget for any exigency plan.

"The ICC Management is recommending additional costs just in case it is necessary to play some matches outside Pakistan if such a situation arises later on," the source confirmed.