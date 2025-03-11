Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PCB to register protest, chairman Mohsin Naqvi rejects ICC's explanation for Champions Trophy ceremony snub

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 11, 2025 04:27 PM IST

PCB rejected ICC's explanation and noted that the governing body made a few too many errors during the Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to register a protest with the ICC after board chairman Mohsin Naqvi rejected the apex body's explanation for ignoring PCB CEO and Champions Trophy tournament director Sumair Ahmed Syed during the tournament's closing ceremony on Sunday in Dubai.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and others during India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai(PTI)
ICC Chairman Jay Shah, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and others during India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai(PTI)

With Naqvi absent for the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium, Sumair was sent in his stead to represent PCB in the closing ceremony. However, the ICC ignored the latter during the trophy presentation ceremony. BCCI president Roger Binny presented the white jackets to Indian players and the medals to match officials, while ICC chairman Jay Shah handed the trophy to skipper Rohit Sharma and gave the medals to the winners. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and New Zealand Cricket's CEO Roger Twose were also present on stage.

According to a report in the PTI, a source in the PCB confirmed that Naqvi was not happy with the ICC's explanation for not having Sumair on stage at the presentation ceremony.

"The ICC, apparently, has said it had prepared for Mohsin Naqvi to be on stage so when he didn't show up for the final, they changed their plan," the source said.

PCB notes ICC made number of errors during CT 2025

The Pakistani board rejected ICC's explanation and noted that the governing body made a few too many errors during the tournament. This included the absence of Pakistan's name from the Champions Trophy logo during the live broadcast feed of the India versus Bangladesh game and then playing the Indian national anthem in the Australia versus England match in Lahore.

However, ICC had rectified the error about the logo from subsequent games, saying that it was only changed because the logo seemed too long. They also claimed due to a mix-up with the playlist; the Indian national anthem was played for a few seconds before the error was corrected.

Meanwhile, the PCB chairman thanked his team, law enforcement agencies, provincial governments, ICC officials, and the visiting teams for the tournament's success.

"Your commitment and collective efforts ensured the seamless execution of the prestigious tournament," he said on his social media handle. "Pakistan takes immense pride in hosting the Champions trophy and making it a spectacle for cricket fans worldwide."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On