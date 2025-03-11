PCB to register protest, chairman Mohsin Naqvi rejects ICC's explanation for Champions Trophy ceremony snub

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to register a protest with the ICC after board chairman Mohsin Naqvi rejected the apex body's explanation for ignoring PCB CEO and Champions Trophy tournament director Sumair Ahmed Syed during the tournament's closing ceremony on Sunday in Dubai. ICC Chairman Jay Shah, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and others during India vs Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai(PTI)

With Naqvi absent for the Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium, Sumair was sent in his stead to represent PCB in the closing ceremony. However, the ICC ignored the latter during the trophy presentation ceremony. BCCI president Roger Binny presented the white jackets to Indian players and the medals to match officials, while ICC chairman Jay Shah handed the trophy to skipper Rohit Sharma and gave the medals to the winners. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and New Zealand Cricket's CEO Roger Twose were also present on stage.

According to a report in the PTI, a source in the PCB confirmed that Naqvi was not happy with the ICC's explanation for not having Sumair on stage at the presentation ceremony.

"The ICC, apparently, has said it had prepared for Mohsin Naqvi to be on stage so when he didn't show up for the final, they changed their plan," the source said.

PCB notes ICC made number of errors during CT 2025

The Pakistani board rejected ICC's explanation and noted that the governing body made a few too many errors during the tournament. This included the absence of Pakistan's name from the Champions Trophy logo during the live broadcast feed of the India versus Bangladesh game and then playing the Indian national anthem in the Australia versus England match in Lahore.

However, ICC had rectified the error about the logo from subsequent games, saying that it was only changed because the logo seemed too long. They also claimed due to a mix-up with the playlist; the Indian national anthem was played for a few seconds before the error was corrected.

Meanwhile, the PCB chairman thanked his team, law enforcement agencies, provincial governments, ICC officials, and the visiting teams for the tournament's success.

"Your commitment and collective efforts ensured the seamless execution of the prestigious tournament," he said on his social media handle. "Pakistan takes immense pride in hosting the Champions trophy and making it a spectacle for cricket fans worldwide."