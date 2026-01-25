Perth Scorchers trump Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians: Brush aside Sydney Sixers to win BBL 15

Perth Scorchers raced to their sixth Big Bash League title on Sunday with an emphatic six-wicket victory over Sydney Sixers in the final at Perth Stadium. Perth Scorchers with the BBL 15 title (BBL X)

Earning hosting rights after crushing the Sixers in a qualifier last week, the Scorchers bowled first and bowled their six-time Grand Final rivals out for a paltry 132 in 20 overs as pacemen David Payne and Jhye Richardson combined for six wickets.

With 15 balls remaining in their reply, the hosts reached 133-4 anchored by a 43-ball 44 from Mitch Marsh.

"It feels like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders, we have high expectations, and to be able to deliver on those expectations is really satisfying," said Scorchers captain Ashton Turner.

The table-topping Scorchers started their chase in audacious fashion when Marsh, Australia's T20 captain, pulled the first ball for six.

His opening partner Finn Allen, the season's top run-scorer with 466, got the better of quick Mitchell Starc in a 19-run fourth over, bringing the crowd to their feet with a scooped six into the second tier.

With rain threatening, the Scorchers powered ahead at nearly 10 an over until a spectacular one-handed catch by Jack Edwards off Starc dismissed Allen for 36.

Seamer Sean Abbott accounted for Aaron Hardie (five) and Marsh, but Josh Inglis (29 not out) saw the Scorchers over the line with a majestic six over long-off.

Earlier, the Perth crowd of 55,018 roared in delight when Sixers' drawcard Steve Smith, who averaged 60 in the tournament at a strike rate of 168 yet finds himself out of T20 World Cup reckoning, dejectedly departed for 24 when all-rounder Hardie reviewed for lbw.

Fortunate to survive three missed run outs in the space of five balls, skipper Moises Henriques was caught for 24 off the medium pace of Payne, who ended with 3-18.

Fast bowler Mahli Beardman, on the cusp of international selection, closed out the innings with two wickets and a run out in the final over.

Notably, Perth Scorchers now hold the record for most titles in a major global franchise T20 league. They shared the record so far with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, who have won the IPL five teams each.

Most titles in a franchise T20 league: Perth Scorchers: 6 in BBL

Chennai Super Kings: 5 in IPL

Mumbai Indians: 5 in IPL

Trinbago Knight Riders: 5 in CPL

Comilla Victorians: 4 in BPL

Jaffna Kings: 4 in LPL