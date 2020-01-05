e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / Cricket / Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Live score and updates

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Live score and updates

Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League: Follow live score and updates from the Big Bash League encounter between Perth Scorchers and Hobart Hurricanes.

cricket Updated: Jan 05, 2020 16:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League
Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League (Twitter/Perth Scorchers)
         

Live Updates: Hobart Hurricanes have won the toss and have opted to bat.

 

 

Teams:

Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed

Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott(w/c), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith

tags
top news
‘Stop preaching sermons’: Govt on ‘targeted killing’ of Sikh man in Pakistan
‘Stop preaching sermons’: Govt on ‘targeted killing’ of Sikh man in Pakistan
‘Not interested in returning to Tata group in any capacity’: Cyrus Mistry
‘Not interested in returning to Tata group in any capacity’: Cyrus Mistry
2020 set to be action-packed year for Supreme Court
2020 set to be action-packed year for Supreme Court
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism in Maharashtra
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news