Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League Live score and updates

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 16:59 IST

Live Updates: Hobart Hurricanes have won the toss and have opted to bat.

Teams:

Perth Scorchers (Playing XI): Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed

Hobart Hurricanes (Playing XI): D Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott(w/c), David Miller, George Bailey, Simon Milenko, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith