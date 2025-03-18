Phil Salt hits Virat Kohli on head as RCB stars share banter ahead of IPL 2025: ‘He literally got whiplashed looking…’

The new season of IPL is about to kickstart, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru superstar Virat Kohli has already started getting along with the new recruits at the franchise. Kohli, who has been associated with RCB since the tournament's inception, will return to the field in IPL 2025 in the quest to fulfil his dream of his maiden league title. The batting maestro has teamed up with several cricket legends in the past, like AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Rahul Dravid and Anil Kumble, but RCB remained one of the few franchises with no IPL titles in their kitty. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt shared a laugh during the RCB event.(Screengrab - X/@RCBTweets)

RCB have now recruited an almost fresh squad for the IPL 2025 with three retentions from last season - Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal. Kohli, the senior-most player in the squad, has already started gelling up with Phil Salt, who RCB signed for a whopping INR 11.50 crore in the IPL 2025 auction.

The two batters had a hilarious banter during the RCB unbox event ahead of IPL 2025. The RCB players were throwing the balls in the stands for the crowd as souvenirs. Salt hit Kohli on the side of the head with one of the balls, which stunned the former RCB skipper.

Salt shared details about the incident and said that the 36-year-old started looking for who did it, and when he found it, he went straight to him and as the two hugged each other, chuckled and continued walking the lap around the ground

"I just saw Virat in my eye-line," Salt said in the video shared by RCB. “An honestly, I just got him so nicely in the side of the head. He literally got whiplashed looking around for me. And… I don’t know who was pointing at me, he thought it was someone else and then his eyes turned to me and he looked serious. I wasn’t sticking around! I tried to get straight out of there but he was on me in no time at all. If there’s footage of that, it’ll be very, very funny," he added.

'I've been here for 18 years…': Virat Kohli

Meanwhile, led by captain Rajat Patidar, the team did a lap of honour to applaud their loyal fanbase for their undying support and unquestionable loyalty during the event at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The enthusiastic crowd were then treated to a high-octane musical extravaganza as Hanumankind, one of India's most popular rappers, put on a spectacle.

Kohli, former RCB skipper shared his excitement for the upcoming season with the fans.

"It feels amazing to be back to this amazing city, amazing fans, and the excitement and happiness like every other season is high. I've been here for 18 years, and I absolutely love it. We have an amazing squad this time around, and a lot of talent. I'm personally very excited to get going for the season ahead," Kohli said.