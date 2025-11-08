‘Phir se haar gaya?’: Jasprit Bumrah to Suryakumar Yadav after India lose another toss vs Australia

"Phir se haar gaya (You lost again?)," asked Jasprit Bumrah and all Suryakumar Yadav could do in reply was to smile and signal with his hand India are batting again. Bumrah went ROFL. It appears that spotting an alien in Australia has a higher possibility than India winning a toss at the moment. They lost seven out of eight tosses across formats in the Australia tour. Shubman Gill lost all three tosses in the ODIs, and Surya managed to win just one in the five T20Is. Jasprit Bumrah shared a laugh after Suryakumar Yadav lost another toss

It has become such an inevitable thing that the rest of the Indian cricketers treat it as an event. Suryakumar Yadav also sees the funny side of it. He was seen praying after losing the toss in the second T20I. He got results in the next match by winning his first toss Down Under, which sparked a celebration and a laugh from even Australia captain Mitchell Marsh but ended two on the bounce in Gold Coast and Brisbane.

And it is not a recent phenomenon in Indian cricket. Indian captains across formats have been somehow losing tosses more than anybody else in the last 12 months. So much so that it has now become an event when they win one.

After the coin landed in Marsh's favour for the fourth time in the series, Surya immediately turned to his teammates, where Bumrah and Axar Patel were not at all surprised by the outcome.

"Until you're winning the game and losing the toss, it's fine," Surya told Ravi Shastri with a big smile on his face and after that, walked straight towards the head coach Gautam Gambhir with a resigned look. It appeared that he was indicating that no matter what he tries, the luck at the toss doesn't seem to change.

With an unbeatable 2-1 lead in the series, India made one change to their XI, by bringing in Rinku Singh in place of Tilak Varma. Surya said all boxes have been ticked in the series.

"All batters realised it wasn't a 200 wicket. All boxes ticked in the last game, just want to continue the same. Always good to win bilaterals. At the same time, what combination you want is more important. Other than openers, this is one format where everyone has to be flexible with batting positions."

Teams:

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa.