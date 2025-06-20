Pick Jasprit Bumrah 'even if he's 80 percent fit': England great tells Gill, Gambhir to ditch pacer's workload plan

India’s long summer in England begins with the first Test in Headingley, and while the visitors are entering a new red-ball chapter under Shubman Gill, their biggest hope remains a familiar one. Jasprit Bumrah, fresh off a stellar run of form in the Indian Premier League, stands as the defining figure for India in a series that promises unrelenting tempo from Ben Stokes’ England. India's Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session ahead of the Test cricket match series against England, in UK(@BCCI)

For all the talk about transition and new beginnings, Bumrah remains India’s lynchpin. In a side where youth will be tested against England’s audacious ‘Bazball’ blueprint, it is Bumrah who India will pin their hopes on to orchestrate the counter.

The pace spearhead was sensational during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, unsettling Australia’s top order with consistent hostility. Despite missing the final innings due to a back spasm, he was widely hailed for his effort and accuracy.

Now, England are bracing for his return, and former England captain David Gower made no attempt to downplay the threat. “Jasprit Bumrah is a fantastic bowler—world-class. His fitness is crucial. If I were England, I’d prefer he doesn’t play at all!” Gower told The Times of India.

“If India need to manage his workload, they must be strategic—look at pitch conditions, the opposition, and figure out where he can make the most impact. English pitches are usually decent—not overly bowler-friendly—so someone of Bumrah’s quality can be the difference. If he’s even 75–80% fit, I’d still want him in the XI.”

Bumrah's workload

With 367 overs under his belt in 2023 and a recent injury setback, Bumrah’s workload is being carefully monitored. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has already confirmed he won’t be part of all five Tests. Bumrah, too, stated that he is unlikely to play in all the matches of the series.

“Three Test matches is what I’m looking at. The first is definitely on,” Bumrah told Dinesh Karthik during a chat for Sky Sports Cricket earlier this week.

With 60 wickets against England, Bumrah is India’s eighth-highest wicket-taker in this historic rivalry, and the only active fast bowler on that list. In England alone, he’s picked up 37 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 26.27, including two five-fors.

If India are to silence England’s Bazballers, they’ll need Bumrah to fire from the very first ball.