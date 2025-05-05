Menu Explore
'Pick up the phone and call MS Dhoni': Sehwag's clear-cut message for Pant; concerned Pollock asks 'Is he missing...?'

ByHT Sports Desk
May 05, 2025 09:36 AM IST

Rishabh Pant managed only 128 runs in 11 innings this year at a strike rate of only 99.22. This has been his worst batting performance in an IPL season

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant's woeful run in the ongoing IPL 2025 has experts concerned. While India legend Virender Sehwag advised him to have a word with his 'idol' MS Dhoni, South Africa great Shaun Pollock, struggling to find the right theory behind the slump, reckoned it was down to lack Team India mates in the LSG line-up.

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant scored just 18 off 17 against Punjab Kings(AFP)
Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant scored just 18 off 17 against Punjab Kings(AFP)

Pant was dismissed for just 18 runs off 17 balls in Lucknow's 37-run loss against the Punjab Kings in Dharamsala on Sunday. The 26-year-old, acquired for a record price of INR 27 crore at the mega auction last year in Jeddah, managed only 128 runs in 11 innings this season at a strike rate of only 99.22. This has been his worst batting performance in an IPL season since his debut in 2016.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sehwag urged Pant to revisit his old IPL clips to gain confidence and check whether there has been a change in routine since his run-scoring days. Recalling a similar phase he had incurred during his international career, Sehwag said that often minute changes in routine tends to affect run-scoring.

"I think Rishabh Pant should watch his old IPL clips where he scored runs, and that will give him confidence. Many times, we tend to forget our routines because this Rishabh Pant is totally different from the one we saw before his injury. I remember back in 2006/07, when I was struggling with runs, I was dropped from the Indian team, and then Rahul Dravid told me to go back and check my routine from the days when I used to score runs. Sometimes when there are disturbances in the routine, it affects the runs," he said.

Sehwag also suggested that Pant call Dhoni and chat about his form.

"Again, he does have a mobile, all he needs to pick up the phone and call someone. If you feel you are thinking negatively, there are so many cricketers you can discuss with. Dhoni is his role model, so he should call him. It will lighten him up," he added.

'Rishabh Pant doesn't look his normal self'

Pollock, who was part of the English version of the Cricbuzz post-match discussion on the LSG-PBKS game, reckoned Pant was probably feeling the absence of his Indian teammates in the line-up has affected his form.

"I am wondering what explanations you will give. Is he the kind of guy who is more of a homeboy and is missing the company of his fellow Indian players? He is surrounded by four international players. He doesn't have a mate, if you want to put it that way. Is there someone with whom he connects and who brings out that jovial side in him? I'm just trying to pluck on theories, because he is affected and is not in his normal self," he said.

LSG will play their next game at home against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 9

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, Purple Cap in IPL 2025 , and IPL Points Table 2025 – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with KKR vs RR Live and PBKS vs LSG Live on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
