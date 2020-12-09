e-paper
Pink-ball warm-up: Green, Swepson included in Australia A squad

The 21-year-old Green will look to seal his place in the first Test playing eleven with another good outing in the pink-ball game against a full-strength Indian side.

cricket Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 14:02 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Sydney
Photo of Australian all-rounder Cameroon Green
Photo of Australian all-rounder Cameroon Green(Twitter)
         

In-form all-rounder Cameron Green and leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson were on Wednesday included in the 12-member Australia A squad for the day-night practice game against the visiting Indian team, beginning at the SCG here on Friday.

The 21-year-old Green, who scored an unbeaten 125 for Australia A in their first practice match against India A, will look to seal his place in the first Test playing eleven with another good outing in the pink-ball game against a full-strength Indian side.

 

Swepson, on the other hand, featured in all three T20Is against India and captured five wickets, including a three-wicket haul in the final game which earned him man of the match award on Tuesday.

Led by ODI vice-captain Alex Carey, the Australia A side also includes Test squad members Joe Burns and Sean Abbott, besides all-rounder Moises Henriques and pace bowlers Mark Steketee, Harry Conway and Will Sutherland.

It will be a last chance for Burns to impress upon the selectors after struggling for runs with an average of just 8.71 in red-ball cricket this summer.

Burns, who scored just just 4 and 0 in the first warm-up game, is likely to open with Marcus Harris in the second warm-up match after Test aspirant Will Pucovski was ruled out following a concussion injury on Friday.

The first warm-up game had ended in a draw on Tuesday. The opening day-night Test between India and Australia begins in Adelaide on December 17.

Australia A squad: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Cameron Green, Nic Maddinson, Alex Carey (c, wk), Ben McDermott, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Harry Conway, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee.

