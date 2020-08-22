e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Pitch was very flat’: Mushtaq Ahmed backs Pakistan bowlers despite ‘tough day’

‘Pitch was very flat’: Mushtaq Ahmed backs Pakistan bowlers despite ‘tough day’

England vs Pakistan thrid Test: Reacting on the first day’s play, Pakistan spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed said it was difficult for the bowlers to control their line and lengths.

cricket Updated: Aug 22, 2020 12:59 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mushtaq Ahmed of Pakistan
Mushtaq Ahmed of Pakistan (Getty Images)
         

Former Pakistan cricketer and current spin bowling coach for the England tour Mushtaq Ahmed backed his bowlers and termed the Southampton pitch for the third and final Test against England a ‘flat’ one.

The hosts ended the day’s play at 332/4 riding on an unbroken 205-run stand for the fifth wicket between Zak Crawley and Jos Buttler.

The 22-year-old Crawley had spoken in the second test of targeting a maiden five-day hundred, but a lack of concentration saw him dismissed for 53 in England’s only innings when the milestone had looked on as the game meandered to a draw.

There were no such lapses from the Kent batsman on Friday as he made his way to his maiden Test century. He was unbeaten on 171 at stumps on Day 1.

Reacting on the first day’s play Mushtaq said it was difficult for the bowlers to control their line and lengths.

“It was quite tough. The weather played a huge role. The pitch was very flat, and the toss was vital on that pitch. And because the wind was there the whole day, it was very difficult for the bowlers to control their line and length consistently. It was tough especially for young bowlers like Naseem [Shah] and Shaheen [Shah Afridi]. They are new to Test cricket but they made a huge effort and they can be proud of it,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Ahmed as saying.

“I think we are working on how to deal with being under pressure. When the opposition attacks your young bowlers, it naturally is difficult for them to handle it. But obviously, the credit goes to Crawley and Buttler. They played very well, and this is a flat first-day pitch. The wind made it even tougher, and that’s not an excuse, but it’s also reality,” he added.

Ahmed feels that Pakistan need to bowl out England in the first session on day two under 400.

“We need to try and bowl them out in the first session under 400. That leaves us with over three-and-a-half days and an opportunity to put up a big total ourselves,” he said.

(WIth agency inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
‘History will judge the court’: Kapil Sibal on Prashant Bhushan contempt case
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Baramulla
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Baramulla
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
Suspected ISIS terrorist wanted to carry out ‘lone wolf’ attack in Delhi: Police
2,173 killed in air crashes since 1947
2,173 killed in air crashes since 1947
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions cook for second day
Villagers thrash, tonsure 4 boys over phone theft in Bihar
Villagers thrash, tonsure 4 boys over phone theft in Bihar
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
Class of 83 interview: Atul Sabharwal, Hussain Zaidi, Gaurav Verma on creative process
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In