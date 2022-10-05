Home / Cricket / 'Pitches assist...'; Ex-India cricketer wants Dravid & Co. to take 2 star bowlers to Australia in Bumrah's absence

Published on Oct 05, 2022 02:22 PM IST

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has opined on the India's pace bowling situation ahead of the World Cup.

Aakash Chopra has backed the inclusion of Mohammad Shami into the squad for the World Cup.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

India have suffered a major blow to its pace bowling attack in the upcoming T20 World Cup, as injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been officially ruled out of the marquee tournament. Bumrah was one of the best death bowlers for the Men In Blue and his absence might further aggravate India's death bowling woes which has become a headache for the management. Amid the terrible setback, cricket experts are presenting their opinion on India's best bet to replace the 28-year old.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has opined on the India's pace bowling situation ahead of the World Cup. In a post on Twitter, Chopra has taken a dig at the management to include attacking pace bowlers in the squad after Bumrah's absence became official.

"Boom( Bumrah) was India’s attacking option that might have allowed for having more defensive options in the squad. Now that he isn’t there, I would be surprised if the selectors/team-management didn’t have a serious rethink about their strategy…," wrote the former India cricketer.

The 45-year old criticised the team selection in recent tours and Asia Cup 2022. He also backed the inclusion of Mohammad Shami into the squad for the World Cup.

"Bumrah missed the tour to WI and Asia Cup…and if Shami was indeed the best option to replace Bumrah (in case, he didn’t make it) then he should have been a part of the Asia Cup at the very least. India went with only 3 fast bowlers. And paid for it," wrote Chopra.

"India must add two fast bowlers to the squad for the World Cup. One should be someone who has speed and he is Mohammad Shami. The other bowler should be someone who has swing and he is Deepak Chahar. Take five fast bowlers, exclude one spinner, as the matches will be in Australia where pitches assist pace bowling rather than spin. You needn't take any permission for changes to the squad till 15th October," said Chopra on his YouTube Channel.

Shami has only been announced as a standby player for the world cup and he hasn't played any cricket in recent times since missing the Asia Cup 2022. Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj is also in the fray as Bumrah's replacement.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

