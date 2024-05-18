Piyush Chawla adds fuel to fire with 'best for the last' statement for Rohit Sharma as batter's MI exit rumours hit peak

Mumbai Indians' star batter, Rohit Sharma, has been the centre of attention following the side's last match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. The buzz isn't just about his impressive innings of 68 off 38 balls; it’s also driven by speculation that fans may have seen Rohit’s last game in a Mumbai Indians jersey at the Wankhede. Rohit Sharma (L) with Piyush Chawla in a picture posted by the bowler on Instagram(Instagram)

Following a controversy-ridden 2024 season, a number of former cricketers have suggested that this could be Rohit's last outing in MI colours. And now, one of the side's senior players, Piyush Chawla, has made a rather cryptic post on his official Instagram account. Posting a picture with Rohit Sharma, Chawla captioned, “Saved the best for the last , One with the Legend @rohitsharma45.”

Check the post:

In the comment section, a few fans worried for the worst as Chawla wrote “best for the last,”; however, it could also mean the final match of MI's campaign, rather than Rohit's last in the franchise' shirt. Rohit's 38-ball 68 went in vain, however, as the side faced an 18-run loss to finish at the bottom of the group stage with 8 points.

Speculation about Rohit Sharma's future with the Mumbai Indians has been rife. Last week, a video went viral showing Rohit seemingly expressing frustration with the franchise during a conversation with former Mumbai batter Abhishek Nayar. This incident has led to increased conjecture about his possible departure from the team.

Adding to the rumours was former India captain and bowling legend Anil Kumble, who hinted that Rohit might leave MI after the 2024 season. Kumble suggested that several teams could be looking for new names in leadership roles ahead of the next edition, further fueling the speculation about Rohit's exit from Mumbai Indians.

A forgettable season

The 2024 season has been tumultuous for the Mumbai Indians and their dedicated fans, fraught with controversies even before the first ball was bowled. The franchise's decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain sparked a significant backlash on social media, with fans expressing their discontent vociferously.

This leadership transition was heavily criticized, especially considering Rohit's long-standing association and numerous successes with the team. The pressure on Hardik to live up to Rohit's legacy was immense, and his own underwhelming performances throughout the season did little to silence his detractors.