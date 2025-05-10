Plans afoot for IPL to resume as soon as next weekend

Mumbai: Minutes after the Indian government confirmed a ceasefire between India and Pakistan on Saturday evening, an IPL franchise official got a communication to stay prepared for return to action. Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul reaches Safdarjung Railway Station after the IPL match against PBKS in Dharamshala was called off. (ANI Video Grab)

At one IPL venue, the broadcast crew which was still de-wiring live broadcast tools and the light personnel acting on instructions to pause their system received instructions that cricket could be back on track sooner than anticipated.

Some of the overseas players were mid-air and returning home when the end of hostilities between the two neighbours was announced. Most have left, but a few are yet to head home. They will be happy to know, IPL 2025 could resume as early as next weekend, as per a Board of Control for Cricket in India official.

An IPL Governing Council meeting has been convened in the next few days, but the operations team is already in touch with franchise officials so that they in turn remain in touch with their overseas players and coaches about a possible return to the country once the revised schedule is announced. This is, however, subject to clearance from the government.

The IPL was suspended on Friday with 13 league matches – including the incomplete Delhi Capitals-Punjab Kings tie which was suspended after 10.1 overs following explosions in nearby Pathankot – and the four playoffs to be played. The call IPL officials now have to take is whether to restrict the remaining matches to fewer venues – Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad were shortlisted as per the initial backup plan – or spread it out.

With a week or so taken off the schedule, the final slated for May 25 is likely to be pushed back by a few days. As per the original plan, it would have taken 14 playing days before IPL winners became known. They may not have as many days any longer with the overseas players having international commitments.

South Africa and Australia, for example, have the World Test Championship final starting at Lord’s on June 11. They would struggle to stay on for the playoffs if the number of days are not cut.

“We may have to add a few more double headers,” said an IPL official. “But following discussions, we could try and allow teams the home advantage as much as possible.”

It would be for Sunrisers Hyderabad to decide whether they need captain Pat Cummins back at all, now that they are out of the playoffs race. Chennai Super Kings, another team which has performed poorly and won’t make the final four, had already begun to plan ahead with a younger crop of players.

No decision has yet been taken whether the DC-PBKS match would be replayed entirely or resume from where it came to a halt. Both teams are in playoff contention and would not be willing to be content sharing a point each.

For BCCI, just the prospect of immediate resumption would have come as a huge relief. This solves them of the trouble to find an alternate window in September. For that, they would have to eye the dates when the Asia Cup is scheduled. Besides, ensuring the availability of overseas player is the other challenge with the packed international calendar.