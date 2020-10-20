e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Players may withdraw from tours due to bubble burnout: Eoin Morgan

Players may withdraw from tours due to bubble burnout: Eoin Morgan

England hosted West Indies, Pakistan and Australia after cricket’s restart in July, with the teams restricted to playing in Manchester and Southampton where the ECB had set up bubbles.

cricket Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 12:41 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Sharjah: Kolkata Knight Riders player Eoin Morgan plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Delhi Capitals, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
Sharjah: Kolkata Knight Riders player Eoin Morgan plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Delhi Capitals, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.(PTI)
         

England’s players can withdraw from tours if they feel playing in bio-secure bubbles during the COVID-19 pandemic will take a toll on their mental health, limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has said.

England hosted West Indies, Pakistan and Australia after cricket’s restart in July, with the teams restricted to playing in Manchester and Southampton where the ECB had set up bubbles.

The Indian Premier League has set up a bubble for players in the United Arab Emirates and similar curbs on movement will be in place with England expected to tour South Africa next month.

“We’ve spoken about this as a team and we’ve accepted that guys will come in and out of the bubble as they feel it is affecting their mental health,” Morgan said during an online charity event.

“I do think we will see people pull out of tours. That’s just going to be the reality of things.”

Morgan said it was important to create an environment for players to be comfortable with making that decision.

“I don’t think people should look down on it and they shouldn’t feel like people aren’t doing their job or not committing to their country,” the 34-year-old added.

“That’s a reactive way of dealing with things and we want to be at the forefront of making it acceptable for people to say ‘I need to spend time with my family now and I’m taking this tour off’ just because of the extraordinary circumstances.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
PM Modi to address the nation at 6pm
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
India’s daily Covid-19 cases less than 50,000 for first time in 3 months
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Pak ISI finds its inspiration in IS tactics, preps to rain drone bombs in J&K
Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after the app promises to moderate content
Pakistan lifts ban on TikTok after the app promises to moderate content
Punjab CM tables draft resolution against Centre’s farm laws
Punjab CM tables draft resolution against Centre’s farm laws
Covid-19: Bulk of Mumbai’s cases aged 30-59 years, 5% are children and teenagers
Covid-19: Bulk of Mumbai’s cases aged 30-59 years, 5% are children and teenagers
North-east border disputes: All you need to know
North-east border disputes: All you need to know
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
CSK vs RR Review and KXIP vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In