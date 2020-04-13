e-paper
Playing ludo online together is helping Indian women cricket team maintain bond: Smriti Mandhana

Playing ludo online together is helping Indian women cricket team maintain bond: Smriti Mandhana

All cricketing activities across the world have been either called off or postponed as the coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc with the sporting schedule.

cricket Updated: Apr 13, 2020 11:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
File image of Smriti Mandhana.
File image of Smriti Mandhana.(Getty Images)
         

Star opener Smriti Mandhana on Monday revealed the Indian women cricket team has traded the bat and ball for a dice as the players are maintaining their bond by playing ludo together online amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All cricketing activities across the world have been either called off or postponed as the coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc with the sporting schedule. The BCCI on Monday tweeted a video of Mandhana talking about how she is spending time off the field.

“We, all friends together play ludo online, so that keeps us all bonded, all the teammates,” Mandhana said. The ace batter like all other athletes has turned to home workouts to stay physical fit.

“Staying fit is very important, so I am working out. I keep in touch with the trainer and receive the feedback. He keeps sending us all the workouts that we need to follow,” Mandhana said. The 23-year-old is enjoying time with her family, trying her hand at cooking and helping out in other household chores. 

“The other thing I like is spending time with my family. We play a lot of cards together. I keep helping mom with cooking. I guess washing utensils has become a part of my daily routine and I love troubling my brother as well. It’s my favourite pass time,” the India opener said.

“The third thing which I love is watching movies. I am a big movie buff. So, I make sure I watch two-three movies a week, not many because I don’t want to get addicted. I want to spend time with my family.” However, the world number four ODI batter revealed that she enjoys sleeping for hours the most.

“The best thing which I love doing the most at home is sleeping. I make sure I sleep for at least 10 hours to keep myself happy the entire day,” she added.

Mandhana also urged people to practice social distancing and stay indoors during the lockdown.

“Stay home, stay safe and keep yourself physically and mentally fit.” The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 1.8 million people worldwide and led to over 1,14,000 deaths. India has been in lockdown since March 25, a step taken in order to stop stem the spread of the contagion.

