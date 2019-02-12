Pleasing to show improvement against West Indies: Joe Root

England captain Joe Root said that he is pleased with his performance in the third Test against West Indies in St Lucia on Tuesday following a series of low scores.

Roots, who scored 4, 22, 7 and 7 in the first two Tests, smashed an unbeaten 111 off 209 balls, registering his 16th century to put England in command.

“It was really enjoyable because sometimes, when things are not quite happening for you, you think you are battling a little bit. To come out the other side is really pleasing,” ICC quoted Root, as saying after third day’s play.

“My feet have not always been doing what I want them to so it has been a constant battle to find a formula that gets me off to a good start. Once you are off and running things become a little bit easier. It is nice to see all the hard work comes to the fore by being here at the end of the day not out,” he said.

In spite of losing the three Test series 0-2 against West Indies, with the help of Root’s innings, England are now 448 in front with four wickets still in hand.

“It has been a tough series for me personally and for the guys. We have worked extremely hard on this trip but things have not gone as we wanted. We have not played good cricket at times,” he said.

“So to respond as we have today and be in this position of strength with two days left is really pleasing. It is really pleasing to show improvement and willingness to adapt to conditions. Even though the series is gone there is still a lot to play for,” Root said.

The ongoing third and final Test between England and West Indies at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium will conclude on February 13.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 18:20 IST