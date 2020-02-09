Brian Lara turns back clock with massive six over long-off - Watch

cricket

It was back in 2007 when West Indies legend Brian Lara bid adieu to international cricket but hardly anyone could have guessed that when he took the field during the Big Appeal double-header on Sunday. Representing Ponting XI in the charity match which was organised to raise money for the victims of the bushfire in Australia, Lara came out to bat after the fall of the third wicket and it looked like he has not missed a single step. The legendary left-hander looked completely at ease against the Gilchrist XI bowlers and with the help of three boundaries and two maximums, he scored 30 runs off just 11 deliveries before retiring.

Lara started with a brilliant boundary off Elyse Villani through the covers and then followed it up with another one off the bowling of Nick Riewoldt through deep extra cover. He was clearly not done as he targeted Andrew Symonds next as he scored a boundary straight down the ground and then slammed the first six off his innings over long-on.

However, the most eyecatching shot of the innings came in the next Symonds over as Lara danced down the ground and heaved the delivery over long-off for a massive six. It was a classic shot from Brian Lara who was well known for his aggressive brand of batting and it was as if the clocks were turned at that very moment.

Ricky Ponting, coming in after Justin Langer was out, also hit 26 as his team made 104 for five from their 10 overs.

Adam Gilchrist smacked a six off the first ball in the run chase before being knocked over, then Shane Watson slammed 30 from nine balls, with Wasim Akram being punished.

But despite a valiant effort from the Gilchrist XI, Ponting’s side won by one run.

