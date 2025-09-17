Pragyan Ojha and RP Singh likely to join Ajit Agarkar's BCCI selection panel: Report

Former India internationals Pragyan Ojha and Rudra Pratap Singh are reportedly poised to become the newest members of the BCCI senior men’s selection committee, replacing outgoing selectors Subroto Banerjee (Central Zone) and S Sharath (South Zone). File photo of Pragyan Ojha (L) celebrating with RP Singh (R) and Gautam Gambhir (C)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited applications for the two vacancies last month, but sources indicated to The Indian Express that the response from former top-level cricketers was underwhelming. Despite the open call, very few high-profile names came forward, leaving the board with a limited pool of eligible candidates.

Among those who did apply were former India fast bowler Praveen Kumar, ex-Uttar Pradesh pacer Ashish Winston Zaidi, and Himachal Pradesh’s Shakti Singh, all representing the Central Zone. However, it is former India left-arm duo Ojha and RP Singh who appear to have emerged as front-runners for the two key roles.

RP Singh brings a wealth of experience to the table, having played 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is between 2005 and 2011. He was also a key member of India’s victorious 2007 T20 World Cup squad under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. Similarly, Ojha, a consistent performer in domestic and international cricket, represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and 6 T20Is from 2008 to 2013, and was known for his classical left-arm spin and ability to strike in crucial moments.

The BCCI’s eligibility criteria for the selection panel included a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 First-Class games, or 10 ODIs along with 20 First-Class appearances. Additionally, applicants were required to have retired from active cricket at least five years ago and must not have held a position in any BCCI cricket committee for a total of five years.

With both Ojha and RP Singh meeting these requirements, their appointments now await formal approval through the BCCI's structured process. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshna Naik, will first interview shortlisted candidates. Following the interviews, the CAC will recommend two names to the BCCI office-bearers, who are expected to approve and formalise the appointments.

The new selectors are expected to assume their responsibilities starting next month, just as Indian cricket gears up for an intense international calendar. Their inclusion comes at a critical time, with the team’s roadmap for future tours and tournaments, including the upcoming ICC events, requiring fresh vision and strategy.

While the BCCI is yet to make an official announcement, both Ojha and RP Singh are widely respected figures within Indian cricket circles and are seen as steady, informed voices who understand the demands of modern-day cricket as well as the domestic structure.

Their appointments could mark a significant shift in the approach of the selection panel, especially as Indian cricket continues to navigate a period of transition with an eye on grooming young talent and maintaining consistency in all formats.