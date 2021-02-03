Pop singer Rihanna's tweet on the ongoing farmer protests in India has taken social media by storm. A number of prominent Indian celebrities like Kangaka Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have given mixed reactions to Rihanna's tweet. Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha was the latest to give his opinion on the matter.

Ojha took to Twitter to state that India knows how important their farmers are and he advised Rihanna to stay away from matters involving his country.

"My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don't need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters," said Ojha, who has represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and 6 T20Is, while replying to Rihanna's tweet.

My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don’t need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters! — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) February 2, 2021

On Tuesday, Rihanna took to Twitter to share a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana after protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers. The protestors also entered the iconic Mughal Era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

"Why aren't we talking about this?!", tweeted Rihanna, as she added the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the micro-blogging site.

On the other hand, actor Kangana Ranaut, who had supported farm laws called Rihanna a "fool" and said that the protestors were not farmers but "terrorists who are trying to divide India".

"No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies," tweeted Kangana.

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021





Meanwhile, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who had had a heated argument with Kangana not too long ago, shared a picture of American singer Rihanna on his Instagram Stories. The picture was accompanied by her song, Run This Town.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)