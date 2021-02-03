IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'Don't need an outsider poking her nose': Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha's reply to Rihanna
Pragyan Ojha and Rihanna
Pragyan Ojha and Rihanna
cricket

'Don't need an outsider poking her nose': Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha's reply to Rihanna

Pragyan Ojha took to Twitter to state that India knows how important their farmers are and he also advised Rihanna to stay away from matters involving his country.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:08 PM IST

Pop singer Rihanna's tweet on the ongoing farmer protests in India has taken social media by storm. A number of prominent Indian celebrities like Kangaka Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh have given mixed reactions to Rihanna's tweet. Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha was the latest to give his opinion on the matter.

Ojha took to Twitter to state that India knows how important their farmers are and he advised Rihanna to stay away from matters involving his country.

"My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don't need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters," said Ojha, who has represented India in 24 Tests, 18 ODIs, and 6 T20Is, while replying to Rihanna's tweet.

On Tuesday, Rihanna took to Twitter to share a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Delhi's neighbouring state Haryana after protestors broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 'tractor rally' protest organised by farmers. The protestors also entered the iconic Mughal Era monument Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

"Why aren't we talking about this?!", tweeted Rihanna, as she added the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the micro-blogging site.

On the other hand, actor Kangana Ranaut, who had supported farm laws called Rihanna a "fool" and said that the protestors were not farmers but "terrorists who are trying to divide India".

"No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like the USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies," tweeted Kangana.


Meanwhile, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh who had had a heated argument with Kangana not too long ago, shared a picture of American singer Rihanna on his Instagram Stories. The picture was accompanied by her song, Run This Town.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rihanna pragyan ojha
app
Close
File photo of Pragyan Ojha(HT Archive)
File photo of Pragyan Ojha(HT Archive)
cricket

'Why not have variation': Ojha picks Ashwin's partner for first England Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:23 AM IST
Ojha suggested that Kuldeep should get the chance as he is capable of producing variations which would be difficult for the English batsmen to face.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson(Twitter)
Photo of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson(Twitter)
cricket

‘It’s truly a remarkable victory’: Williamson hails India’s triumph against AUS

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Williamson said that playing without their top-performers because of injury and beating Australia in their own backyard is a ‘remarkable’ result.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australian captain Tim Paine, left, talks with bowler Pat Cummins during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
Australian captain Tim Paine, left, talks with bowler Pat Cummins during play on day three of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(AP)
cricket

We did everything possible, also offered to host South Africa: Nick Hockley

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:25 AM IST
CA said on Tuesday it was forced to postpone the tour starting next month owing to "unacceptable health and safety risk" in South Africa because of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli(Reuters)
File photo of England captain Joe Root and India captain Virat Kohli(Reuters)
cricket

‘Maybe 3-0 or 4-0’: David Lloyd predicts the result of India vs England Tests

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:50 AM IST
Former England cricketer David Lloyd made a bold prediction of the outcome of the four-match Tests series between India and England beginning on February 5 in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pragyan Ojha and Rihanna
Pragyan Ojha and Rihanna
cricket

'Don't need an outsider poking her nose': Ex-India cricketer's reply to Rihanna

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Pragyan Ojha took to Twitter to state that India knows how important their farmers are and he also advised Rihanna to stay away from matters involving his country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
Steve Smith in action for Rajasthan Royals(IPL)
ipl

Cricket Australia to grant NOC to IPL-bound players on case-by-case basis

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Even though the IPL-bound Australian cricketers are sweating over their participation in the 14th edition of the cash-rich league, to be held in India in the second week of April, players' agents have indicated that unless there are injury concerns, there should not be any issue in granting NOCs as the event will be organised during CA's official break.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar of India is stumped by James Foster of England during the third day of the 3rd test between India and England at the Chinaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India(Getty Images)
Sachin Tendulkar of India is stumped by James Foster of England during the third day of the 3rd test between India and England at the Chinaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India(Getty Images)
cricket

'Tendulkar didn't like it, it frustrated him': Hussain relives 2001 series

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 12:10 PM IST
Almost 20 years after Sachin Tendulkar was stumped the only time in his Test career, which was discussed a lot in the cricketing world, Nasser Hussain, who was the England captain during that series has come out in defence of his tactics against Tendulkar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashok Dinda in a match against Pakistan(PTI)
Ashok Dinda in a match against Pakistan(PTI)
cricket

'While playing for India, I used to interact with Shahid Afridi': Ashok Dinda

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Ashok Dinda played three ODIs and two T20Is against Pakistan in 2012-2013 and admitted that although players from both teams would be fierce rivals while playing off the field, they shared a rather pleasant relation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England captain Joe Root and pacer James Anderson train ahead of the India Tests in Chennai(ECB)
England captain Joe Root and pacer James Anderson train ahead of the India Tests in Chennai(ECB)
cricket

England cricketers train together for the first time after arriving in India

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:11 AM IST
The likes of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer had trained individually but Tuesday was the first time the entire England squad went about their preparations together at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Monty Panesar celebrates the wicket of R Ashwin with teammates during Day 2 of second India-England test match at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai. PTI
England's Monty Panesar celebrates the wicket of R Ashwin with teammates during Day 2 of second India-England test match at Wankhade Stadium in Mumbai. PTI
cricket

Panesar gives unique advice to England captain Joe Root ahead of India Tests

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Monty Panesar, who was one of the main architect's of India's last defeat at home in 2012, said that the English skipper should understand the importance of field placements and tempt the Indian batsman to commit mistakes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anderson became the only fast bowler to grab 600 Test wickets in the series against Pakistan last August.(Getty)
Anderson became the only fast bowler to grab 600 Test wickets in the series against Pakistan last August.(Getty)
cricket

James Anderson’s sweet swing of success in India

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:47 AM IST
No other active player understands what it takes to beat India at home better than James Anderson, who has featured in three Test wins on these shores.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Graeme Smith is Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of cricket. (Getty Images)
Graeme Smith is Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Director of cricket. (Getty Images)
cricket

CA move to not tour South Africa represents serious financial loss: CSA

PTI, Johannesburg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:57 PM IST
  • Cricket South Africa said it is “extremely” disappointing and will lead to “serious financial loss”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kane Williamson's New Zealand qualified for the WTC final. (Getty Images)
Kane Williamson's New Zealand qualified for the WTC final. (Getty Images)
cricket

It's exciting to play WTC final: Kane Williamson

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:51 PM IST
  • New Zealand have qualified for the final with 70 percentage points after Australia decided to indefinitely postpone their away series against South Africa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jofra Archer is yet to play a Test in Asia. (Getty Images)
Jofra Archer is yet to play a Test in Asia. (Getty Images)
cricket

England pacers ready to grind it out against India: Jofra Archer

By Abhishek Paul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • The fast bowler is yet to play a Test in Asia, but is unfazed by the tough pitch conditions he could face in the four-Test series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP