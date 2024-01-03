Prasidh no Shami, Avesh can't be Ishant: How India can maximise available resources to win vs South Africa in Cape Town

India have won a Test match in four of their last five tours of South Africa, dating back to 2006. The one that got away was in 2013, the only previous two-Test series between the sides which the hosts won 1-0. India's skipper Rohit Sharma with KL Rahul(PTI)

Having fallen 0-1 behind after the three-day hammering in Centurion, India must overturn a no-win record in six previous jaunts to Cape Town if they are to come away with the series squared and salvage a floundering World Test Championship campaign, admittedly in its early stages.

Much must go right for India to earn their first victory at Newlands. The obvious starting point is the batting; skipper Rohit Sharma has a dismal record in South Africa, with just 128 runs in 10 innings over a decade. In an inexperienced line-up with three batters on their first visit, India can ill afford for their skipper’s poor run to continue, and more so because one of their premier pacers, Mohammed Shami, is missing in action.

Shami, a ten-year veteran on the international circuit, is irreplaceable, but when India departed for these shores, optimism abounded that the support cast to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami – Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar and the uncapped Prasidh Krishna – was competent enough to maintain pressure and stick to the consistencies bound to bring them rewards in pacer-friendly conditions.

Thakur was disappointing in Centurion, spraying the ball around and offering freebies that Dean Elgar and his group lapped up with delight. Always profligate but armed with the happy knack of procuring breakthroughs, Thakur’s presence in the XI overseas owes itself to his perceived batting ability. Perhaps the time has come to look beyond that perception and invest in an out-and-out pacer; after all, the four-specialist-bowlers philosophy catalysed by Hardik Pandya’s injury worked out quite well at the World Cup, even if this format is entirely different and imposes vastly magnified demands.

Prasidh might have been a little undercooked coming into this series – he had only 12 first-class appearances previously, and a mere two in the 21 months leading up to the first Test – as well as beset by nerves, both apparently frivolous excuses but that can overwhelm an excitable debutant. The think-tank believes he has the ‘tools’ to succeed in Test cricket. He does have the pace – he can touch 140kmph repeatedly – and procures natural bounce as the tallest quick in this Indian attack. Hit the deck is the way to go in South Africa, where whatever swing there is disappears rapidly, and seam and bounce are the primary weapons of destruction. As the match progresses, that bounce becomes uneven and variable across venues.

The public vote of confidence from Rohit both after the first Test and on Tuesday, a day before the second game, should energise the 27-year-old, who has proved his worth on less favourable tracks back home. It is a big if, agreed, but if Prasidh can hit his straps and feed off the wisdom and sagacity of Bumrah, he could be a handful in these conditions.

Having resisted the temptation to name a replacement for Shami, India hastily brought in Avesh Khan after the first Test debacle. Like Prasidh in the first game, Avesh took a five-wicket haul in the second unofficial ‘Test’ against South Africa A last week. Strongly built and having picked up a four-for in the first ODI in Johannesburg two and a half weeks back, Avesh may not be a prospective Ishant Sharma – who was used as a workhorse by Mahendra Singh Dhoni but became more penetrative once Virat Kohli took over – but he has the nous and the experience (39 first-class caps) to exploit the conditions. The question is whether India are willing to sacrifice Prasidh after one outing, average as it might have been, or give up a potential batting option by bringing Avesh in for Thakur.

A less popular move might be to introduce the fit-again Ravindra Jadeja for Thakur and not R Ashwin, the offie. Conditions might not support the two-spinner theory hugely, but if India are looking for the best five bowlers that can get them 20 wickets – and this is without Shami, let’s not forget – then it’s hard to see how Jadeja and Ashwin will both not figure in that list.

The Newlands deck isn’t generally as threatening as at SuperSport Park and historically flattens out under a blazing sun. That should be good news for India’s beleaguered batters, but it will also mean a more pro-active role for Bumrah, and hard work for his bowling comrades if a series-levelling win is to eventuate.