Preity Zinta's passion for PBKS wins internet after her team pulls off a heist vs KKR: ‘Along with Kohli, want to see…’

Punjab Kings pulled off an extraordinary win while defending a 112-run target against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Chandigarh. Yuzvendra Chahal, who was under the scanner before the match, once again proved that class is permanent. He claimed a four-wicket haul and spun his way through the KKR batting line-up, who were bundled out for 95 in the low-scoring thriller. It was a match for the ages, as in a league where 200 became a new normal, Punjab defended the lowest total in IPL history. Preity Zinta chatted with Player of the Match Yuzvendra Chahal after PBKS' incredible win over KKR.(BCCI)

Defending champions crumbled under the pressure and suffered a big collapse forced by Punjab's Yuzvendra Chahal (4-28) and Marco Jansen (3-17), who shared seven wickets between them to take their team over the line.

With the crucial win, Punjab broke into the top four with eight points from six matches, while defending champion Kolkata is sixth after four defeats and three wins.

PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta jumped off her seat after her team's incredible win and went to the field to congratulate the players and coaches. The franchise fans were elated to see their owner's heartwarming gestures as the Bollywood actress also trended on X. PBKS are one of the three sides - Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru the other two, who have not won an IPL title and are part of the league since it's inception.

Meanwhile, KKR looked in control of the chase at one stage with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (37) and captain Ajinkya Rahane showed plenty of intent as Kolkata cruised to 62-2 before Chahal turned the game on its head in the eighth over. The veteran spinner broke Kolakata's back by dismissing Rahane, Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh and Ramanpreet Singh in real quick time.

Marco Jansen (3-17) and Arshdeep Singh (1-11) mopped up the tail quickly despite Andre Russell (17) showing a brief spark and smashing two sixes and a boundary as Punjab produced an incredible turnaround for a thrilling win.

“It's hard to express in words”: Iyer on PBKS' incredible win

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer highlighted his team's attacking mindset and field settings and how important it is not to feel over-hyped by such victories.

“It is hard to express in words. I was just backing my instincts. I saw the ball turn a bit, asked Yuzi to control his breathing a bit. We needed to be attacking and the right players were in the right places. It is tough to talk right now, and such wins make it special,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

Punjab will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.