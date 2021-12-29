Premier League reacts to Mohammed Siraj emulating Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIIIUUUU' celebration

India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Tuesday channeled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo as he broke into the legendary footballer's celebrations during Day 3 of the 1st Test against South Africa in Centurion. Siraj brought out the famous SIIIUUUU celebrations upon dismissing South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen for 27.

As Siraj's celebration went viral, the Premier League reacted to it and acknowledged the celebration through a tweet. "The SIIIUUUU celebration has reached the @BCCI camp in South Africa," it said.

The 𝗦𝗜𝗜𝗜𝗨𝗨𝗨𝗨 celebration has reached the @BCCI camp in South Africa 😅 pic.twitter.com/VLELTNhPbM — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) December 28, 2021

Siraj, who opened the bowling for India with Bumrah ahead of Mohammed Shami in the innings, picked up 1/45 in 15.1 over. The extra ball he bowled was to complete Jasprit Bumrah’s over after the fast bowler rolled over his ankle and was forced off the ground.

After Bumrah and Mohammed Shami had accounted for the first three wickets, reducing South Africa to 30/3, Siraj joined in, getting van der Dussen out caught at second slip where Ajinkya Rahane completed the catch.

South Africa were bundled out for 197, handing India a first-innings lead of 130 runs. Temba Bavuma top-scored for the hosts with a half-century, scoring 52 off 103 balls with the help of 10 fours, helping South Africa avoid the follow-on.

Quinton de Kock supported him with 34 but once the partnership was broken, South Africa did couldn't muster much of an effort. Kagiso Rabada contributed with 25, but there wasn’t much from the rest.