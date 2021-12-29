Home / Cricket / Premier League reacts to Mohammed Siraj emulating Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIIIUUUU' celebration
cricket

Premier League reacts to Mohammed Siraj emulating Cristiano Ronaldo's 'SIIIUUUU' celebration

  • Siraj's celebration went viral and among those to react was the Premier League, who acknowledged the celebration through a tweet.
Mohammed Siraj was over the moon with the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen.&nbsp;(Twitter)
Mohammed Siraj was over the moon with the wicket of Rassie van der Dussen. (Twitter)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Tuesday channeled his inner Cristiano Ronaldo as he broke into the legendary footballer's celebrations during Day 3 of the 1st Test against South Africa in Centurion. Siraj brought out the famous SIIIUUUU celebrations upon dismissing South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen for 27.

As Siraj's celebration went viral, the Premier League reacted to it and acknowledged the celebration through a tweet. "The SIIIUUUU celebration has reached the @BCCI camp in South Africa," it said.

Also Read | IND vs SA: Stump mic catches Virat Kohli using The Rock's iconic WWE catchphrase as Bumrah returns, Twitter goes crazy

Siraj, who opened the bowling for India with Bumrah ahead of Mohammed Shami in the innings, picked up 1/45 in 15.1 over. The extra ball he bowled was to complete Jasprit Bumrah’s over after the fast bowler rolled over his ankle and was forced off the ground.

After Bumrah and Mohammed Shami had accounted for the first three wickets, reducing South Africa to 30/3, Siraj joined in, getting van der Dussen out caught at second slip where Ajinkya Rahane completed the catch.

Also Read | 'I made Bharat Arun call him up. Told him to be ready': How Shastri, Kohli planned 28-year-old India bowler's Test debut

South Africa were bundled out for 197, handing India a first-innings lead of 130 runs. Temba Bavuma top-scored for the hosts with a half-century, scoring 52 off 103 balls with the help of 10 fours, helping South Africa avoid the follow-on.

Quinton de Kock supported him with 34 but once the partnership was broken, South Africa did couldn't muster much of an effort. Kagiso Rabada contributed with 25, but there wasn’t much from the rest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mohammed siraj. cristiano ronaldo india vs south africa english premier league + 2 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out