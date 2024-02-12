Presidential suite for Rohit Sharma; India's Gujarati and Kathiyawadi cuisine menu ahead of Rajkot Test revealed

The players of the Indian cricket team have assembled in Rajkot after a short break following the second Test match against England in Visakhapatnam last week. India are all set to take a lead against Ben Stokes' men when they face the visitors in the third Test, beginning February 15, at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session (PTI)

According to a report in Indian Today, Team India players have been put up in Rajkot’s Sayaji Hotel, where they will stay till February 19. India captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul have been allocated a suite each, of the Royal Heritage theme. It's a presidential suite room for Rohit, added the report.

Speaking to India Today, hotel director Urvesh Purohit revealed that they have arranged Gujarati and Kathiyawadi food for the Indian players on Tuesday, where they will be served Fafda-Jalebi, Khakhra, Gathiya, Thepla, Khman for breakfast, which will surely make Jethalal Champaklal Gada elated. The team members will also be given special Kathiyawadi food like Dahi Tikari, Vagherela Rotlo (Bajra Roti fried with yogurt and garlic), Khichdi Kadhi for dinner.

The hotel director further mentioned that the Indian players enjoy the Kathiyawadi cuisine, with players like Rahul, Hardik Pandya and even former India captain MS Dhoni being a fan of Khichdi-Kadhi.

England players are too likely to assemble in Rajkot on Monday, having spent their mid-tour break on Abu Dhabi, with the team having travelled without their cricket kits. Over the next two days, England will have their practice session in Rajkot before they kick off the proceedings for the third Test with the aim of reclaiming a lead over India in the five-match series.

England, riding on an incredible knock of 196 by Ollie Pope, beat India by 28 runs in the opening Test match in Hyderabad last month. India, however, bounced back in style with an emphatic 106-run win in the second Test in Vizag, where Yashasvi Jaiswal notched up a record 209, Shubman Gill scored his maiden ton batting at No. 3 and Jasprit Bumrah picked up nine wickets, which included a five-wicket haul in the first innings.