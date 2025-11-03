Prime Minister Narendra Modi to host India’s Women’s World Cup-winning team on Nov. 5 as BCCI receives formal invite

The Indian women’s ODI team is reportedly set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 5. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lifted the World Cup on Sunday in Navi Mumbai after defeating South Africa by 52 runs. Having reached the final for the third time in history, this was India’s maiden world title, making them only the fourth team after Australia, England, and New Zealand to lift the trophy. India Women's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa Women at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy(Surjeet Yadav)

According to a report in Sportstar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) received a formal invitation from the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, and that players, who are currently in Mumbai, will head to Delhi on Tuesday evening to meet PM Modi, before dispersing to their respective homes.

Earlier on Monday, during a public event in Saharsa, Bihar, Prime Minister Modi congratulated the Indian women’s team, saying they had scripted history by bringing home the nation’s first-ever World Cup title, a triumph that reflected their growing confidence and strength.

He said, "Yesterday in Mumbai, India's daughters have created history. India has won the Women's Cricket World Cup for the first time. After 25 years, the world has got a new world champion, and India's daughters have given this pride to the entire nation. This victory isn't just limited to the sports field. It's also a symbol of India's daughters' newfound confidence."

He further added, "These are daughters from small villages and towns; these are daughters of our farmers, labourers, and lower middle-class families. I'm proud of them; the entire nation is proud. I also extend my heartfelt congratulations to the parents of these champion daughters."

While the BCCI hasn't planned any celebration yet, the board secretary, Devajit Saikia, announced a cash prize of INR 51 crore for the World Cup-winning team.

"As a token of appreciation, the BCCI will reward the Indian women's cricket team with a cash award of ₹51 crore for winning the World Cup. It includes all the players, support staff and the national selection committee," Saikia told PTI on Monday.