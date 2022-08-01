Prithvi Shaw 'back to work' after India vs Zimbabwe series snub, sweats it out in Delhi Capitals shirt

Prithvi Shaw was among the players who could not find a place in the Indian team for their upcoming tour of Zimbabwe despite it missing of its big stars. Shaw had captained Mumbai to the Ranji Trophy finals and had a fairly decent outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, he seems to have fallen behind in the pecking order for an opening spot in the Indian team across formats. Shaw said that he is in New Delhi in his Instagram stories before posting a short video of him working out wearing a Delhi Capitals jersey. “Let's get back to work,” said Shaw in the story.

ALSO READ | 'I really don't know...': Bhuvneshwar's astonishing answer to 'why Suryakumar opened with Rohit' vs West Indies question

Shaw had earlier said that he is just looking to perform as well as he can in tournaments that he is playing in and not thinking about making a comeback in the Indian team. He was one of the first choice openers behind Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma until 2019 and pipped to be India's first choice opener in Test cricket. However, inconsistent performances led to him getting dropped from the Test squad.

"It's nowhere near my mind you know – comeback to the Indian team. Getting the Cup is my main motive and not thinking anything other than winning this one," Shaw had said while leading Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy this year.

“The preparation what we have done for the Ranji Trophy and not focusing on what's happening on the outside. It's about winning the Ranji Trophy and getting those happy moments back,” Shaw further said. He had scored 283 runs in 10 innings at a brilliant strike rate of 152.97 for Delhi Capitals in the 2022 IPL but last appeared for India in July 2021 during a T20I against Sri Lanka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON