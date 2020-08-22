e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Promise to bring many more laurels to the country’: Rohit Sharma thanks fans after Khel Ratna honour

‘Promise to bring many more laurels to the country’: Rohit Sharma thanks fans after Khel Ratna honour

Rohit Sharma became only the fourth Indian cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to win the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

cricket Updated: Aug 22, 2020 18:47 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rohit Sharma celebrates one of his five centuries during last year’s World Cup.
Rohit Sharma celebrates one of his five centuries during last year’s World Cup.(Getty Images)
         

India batsman Rohit Sharma on Saturday thanked his fans and followers around the world a day after he, along with four other Indian sportspersons, won the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award. Rohit, who became only the fourth Indian cricketer to win the award after Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, called the Khel Ratna a huge honour and promised to continue doing the good work and bring more pride to the nation.

Also Read | BCCI congratulates Rohit, Ishant and Deepti on winning National Sports Awards

“Thank you so much for all your well wishes and support throughout the year. It’s been a wonderful ride,” Rohit said via a video message on Twitter. “To receive such a sporting honour in India is a great privilege and I’m very happy about it. I owe this to you all. Without your support it wouldn’t have been possible. So keep at it, keep supporting and I promise to bring many more laurels to the country. 

“Since we are social distancing, a virtual hug from me to all you guys.”

The period of consideration for the award was between January 1, 2016 to December 31, 2019. In this while, Rohit has had a stellar run, becoming the first T20I cricketer to score four centuries and hold the record for the most 150-plus scores in ODIs – 8. Besides, since the beginning of 2017, Rohit has the highest number of ODI centuries – 18. With 28 hundreds, Rohit is ranked fourth in the all-time leading ODI centurions.

Named the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for 2019, Rohit became the first player in history to score five ODI centuries in a single edition of the World Cup. He surpassed MS Dhoni to hit the maximum number of sixes in international matches on Indian soil. Later in the year, being assigned the responsibility of opening the batting in Tests, Rohit became the only player to have twin centuries in his maiden appearance as a Test opener.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
Rumblings within China over President Xi Jinping’s ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
‘Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
‘Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In