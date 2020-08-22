BCCI congratulates Rohit, Ishant and Deepti on winning National Sports Awards

cricket

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 11:31 IST

The sports ministry announced that five athletes- Rohit Sharma, Vinesh Phogat, Rani Rampal, Manika Batra and Mariyappan Thangavelu - will be conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this year. Meanwhile, India pacer Ishant Sharma, women’s team all-rounder Deepti Sharma, woman sprinter Dutee Chand and young shooting stars, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary and 22 other athletes were selected to get the Arjuna Award.

Wishes poured in for the sportspersons after the announcement. The BCCI congratulated limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma for winning the country’s highest sporting honour -- the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award this year, saying the cricket body was proud of his achievements.

“Congratulations @ImRo45 for being conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, 2020, India’s highest sporting honour. He is only the fourth Indian cricketer to receive this award,” the BCCI wrote on its Twitter handle.

“We are proud of you, Hitman!”The BCCI also congratulated senior pacer Ishant Sharma and women’s national team player Deepti Sharma on being named for the Arjuna Awards.

“Congratulations to our senior most Test bowler @ImIshant for winning the prestigious Arjuna Award for 2020. Keep going, champ!,” the BCCI said.

“Congratulations to our all-rounder @Deepti_Sharma06 on being conferred upon with the prestigious Arjuna Award for 2020. May you continue soaring new heights,” it tweeted.

The winners of the Khel Ratna also got wishes from Ravi Shastri, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina.

Congratulations brother @ImRo45, you truely deserve this.

You have made India proud so many times. Here's to many more milestones! ✌️🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 22, 2020

Congratulations! The SHARMAAAAAS – Well done Ro for Khel Ratna and Ishi for Arjuna - @ImRo45 @ImIshant 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lfYiqP6Ofl — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 22, 2020

Congratulations on the being conferred with the prestigious #KhelRatnaAward partner! Proud of you bro 👏 @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/XKHhVSaLRO — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 21, 2020

The Sports Ministry on Friday named Rohit among five athletes who will be conferred with the Khel Ratna on August 29 while Ishant and Deepti were among 27 who will be bestowed with the Arjuna Award.

(with PTI inputs)