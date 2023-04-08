Promotion for Rayudu? Unhappy MS Dhoni set to force change in bowling attack; CSK's likely XI vs MI in IPL 2023

CSK's likely XI vs MI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a clash of the titans in the Indian Premier League 2023 on Saturday (April 8) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Super Kings lost the season opener against Gujarat Titans last week but they bounced back in style in the second game against the Lucknow Super Giants. MS Dhoni with Moeen Ali.(PTI)

Chennai posted 217/7 in 20 overs while batting first; Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his fine form with the bat and scored his second half-century of the season. Devon Conway also displayed a fine batting performance, making 47 runs off 29 deliveries. The Super Giants had a great start to the chase but lost their way in the middle. They fell short of the target by 12 runs. Moeen Ali picked up four wickets for 26 runs in his four overs and won the Player of the Match award.

CSK would be happy with the consistency of their batters with almost all of them chipping in with notable contributions in either of the opening games.

Gaikwad looks to be in imperious form and is on course to better his 600 run season in 2021. He is the current top run-getter having scored 149 runs in 2 innings with a mammoth strike rate of 183.

MS Dhoni has rolled back the years with 26 runs from the 10 deliveries he has faced this season and currently has a strike rate of 260 in the 2023 season. Dhoni has also now amassed more than 5000 runs in the IPL, becoming the first wicket-keeper batsman to do so.

CSK have also been hit with fresh injury blow as star all-rounder Ben Stokes is doubtful to take part in the clash. If that is the case then Dwaine Pretorius can walk into the XI as like-for-like replacement.

Although CSK won the last match, there will be improvements expected from the bowling unit. The economical spell of Santner along with Moeen’s four wickets for 26 runs in his four overs won CSK the game but the seam bowlers along with Jadeja were extremely expensive. Hangargekar and Deshpande have chipped in with a combined 5 wickets but have been expensive as well.

After the last game, skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was not happy with the wayward bowling and issued a stern warning to his bowlers.

"They'll have to bowl no no balls and less wides. We are bowling too many extra deliveries and need to cut them out otherwise they'll be playing under a new captain," Dhoni said bluntly at the post-match presentation.

Impact Player: Tushar Deshpande might be replaced as the Impact player as the seamer has been expensive in both his outings. Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane and Dwaine Pretorius could be the other options used as Impact players.

CSK Predicted XI vs MI

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway.

Top and Middle Order: Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c/wk)

All-Rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius

Pacers: Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

