e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Puducherry cricket board opens dorm doors for coronavirus patients

Puducherry cricket board opens dorm doors for coronavirus patients

The BCCI suspended the IPL following government-imposed travel restrictions and refusal by three states to host any matches owing to the pandemic.

cricket Updated: Mar 23, 2020 13:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Puducherry cricket
Puducherry cricket(CAP Twitter)
         

The Cricket Association of Puducherry has decided to offer the dormitories in its cricket academy for the treatment and accommodation of Coronavirus patients. In a letter to Lt. Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi, P Damodaran, former president of CAP and state cricket nominee for BCCI meetings, said that they would like to offer the services in this situation.

”We had built a dormitory for two cricket teams to stay comfortably i.e. 30 cricketers and dining, kitchen etc in our cricket campus in Tutipet, Pondicherry. We stopped cricketing activities due to the outbreak of coronavirus. We can offer these facilities to house up to 30 corona infected patients if need be with necessary medical tie-up through Laxmi Medical College, Pondicherry,” Damodaran stated.

ALSO READ: Michael Vaughan has tongue in cheek response to ICC’s best pull shot in cricket post

Puducherry has just one case of Coronavirus till now but multiple people have been quarantined.

The BCCI suspended the IPL following government-imposed travel restrictions and refusal by three states to host any matches owing to the pandemic.

The eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have called off their respective pre-tournament camps till further notice, three days after the COVID-19 pandemic forced a suspension of the cash-rich event from March 29 to April 15.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday deferred their training camp, which was scheduled to begin on March 21, due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the country. Three-time champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings as well as Kolkata Knight Riders have already cancelled their camps.

(With agency inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Take legal action against violators, Centre to states on Covid-19 lockdown
Take legal action against violators, Centre to states on Covid-19 lockdown
LIVE: CM Mamata writes to PM, wants flights to Bengal suspended
LIVE: CM Mamata writes to PM, wants flights to Bengal suspended
People not taking lockdown seriously, says PM Modi on Twitter
People not taking lockdown seriously, says PM Modi on Twitter
Covid-19 fatalities approach world-topping 5,500 in new hotspot Italy
Covid-19 fatalities approach world-topping 5,500 in new hotspot Italy
Harley-Davidson BS 6 line-up prices announced
Harley-Davidson BS 6 line-up prices announced
Scenes from a nation on pause during coronavirus scare
Scenes from a nation on pause during coronavirus scare
Reliance Jio launches a new mobile plan for users working from home
Reliance Jio launches a new mobile plan for users working from home
‘Rich will still survive, how will the poor’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘Rich will still survive, how will the poor’: Shoaib Akhtar
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news