'Pujara is backbone of this team. Hope he's rested, not dropped': Harbhajan's fierce 'give him respect' message

The BCCI announced Test and ODI squads for the next month's tour of West Indies on Friday, with one of the major talking points being the absence of star batter Cheteshwar Pujara from the longest format. Pujara, who has been among the mainstays in Test team for many years, was removed from the side following inconsistent performances in the format, with youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad receiving a call-up in the main team. Cheteshwar Pujara playing for India during the WTC Final(AFP)

To many, Pujara's absence was expected; he averaged 32 in the previous WTC cycle (2021-23) in 17 Tests. In fact, Pujara was also dropped from the team last year ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka in February, but made his return to the team in July the same year following an impressive stint with Sussex in the County Championships. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, however, issued a strong defence of Pujara after his removal from the squad and stated that he hopes Pujara is “rested,” and not dropped.

Harbhajan argued that other batters in the Indian XI have dished out similar performances to Pujara in the last year's WTC cycle and it's unfair to single out the 35-year-old batter.

“Cheteshwar Pujara isn't there, which makes me worried. He has been a big player for India. Hopefully, he's also given a break and not dropped. Pujara is the backbone of this team. If you're dropping him, then the averages of other batters haven't been good either. The benchmarks should be same for all players, no matter how big a player you are,” Harbhajan said on his official YouTube channel.

"If you don't consider Pujara a key player... by that logic, others aren't key players either. There shouldn't be question marks about his career. India won series in Australia and led in England and wherever India played good, he has contributed efficiently. He hasn't performed quite consistently in the past 1-1.5 years... but then have a look at other batters as well. Almost similar figures. So, to single him out isn't right.

“He has played 100 Tests, he deserves respect. I hope there was communication between selectors and Pujara before this decision. He still has it in him to perform in Test cricket,” Harbhajan further stated.

India will play two Tests in West Indies, which will be followed by three ODIs. The side is also scheduled to play five T20Is against the Caribbean side, but the squads for the same will be announced at a later date.

