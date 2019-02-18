Pulwama attack: We will see what happens - IPL Chairman Rajiv Shukla on India vs Pakistan in World Cup

In the wake of Pulwama terror attack, Indian premier League (IPL) chairman Rajiv Shukla made it clear that there is no possibility of bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan unless they get government’s nod.

Shukla admitted to have faith in the concept of sports being above everything else but asserted that “if somebody is sponsoring terrorism” then it would obviously have an impact on sports.

“Our position is very clear. Unless government gives us nod, we are not going to play with Pakistan. Sports should be above all these things but if somebody is sponsoring terrorism, obviously it will affect sports also,” Shukla told reporters.

When asked if India will play against Pakistan in the forthcoming World Cup, Shukla ducked the question saying, “That we can’t tell you know right now. World cup is far away. We will see what happens.”

Following the attack, people from across the country expressed anger and demanded action against Pakistan. The congress member said that the outrage is justified and asked Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism.

“This is the outrage of the people which is reflecting in these ways. Obviously people will react like this. Pakistan should be vary of these things. They should not support terrorism. We have been saying this from day one. When our government was there, we gave tons of documents about their involvement. They should realise this,” Shukla said.

Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed when a CRPF convoy, while moving from Jammu to Srinagar, was attacked by a suicide bomber in Pulwama on February 14.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

