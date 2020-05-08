e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Pune-based cricket museum buys Azhar Ali’s bat to raise funds to fight COVID-19

Pune-based cricket museum buys Azhar Ali’s bat to raise funds to fight COVID-19

Both the bat and jersey were signed by members of the Pakistan team. Azhar announced on social media that he had kept a base price of one million each for the bat and jersey and they had sold for 2.2 million.

cricket Updated: May 08, 2020 11:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Karachi
Pakistani batman Azhar Ali plays a shot.
Pakistani batman Azhar Ali plays a shot.(AP)
         

A cricket museum based in India has bought a bat auctioned by Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali to raise funds for the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Azhar had put two of his precious belongings -- the bat he used to score 302 runs against the West Indies in a Test in 2016 and the jersey he wore during the 2017 Champions Trophy final win over India -- on an online auction to raise funds for the people affected by the deadly disease.

Both the bat and jersey were signed by members of the Pakistan team. Azhar announced on social media that he had kept a base price of one million each for the bat and jersey and they had sold for 2.2 million. He confirmed that Blades of Glory Cricket Museum based in Pune bought the bat by making a winning offer of Rs. 1 million for the bat.

Also read: Sourav Ganguly fought with anyone to back his players: Ashish Nehra

Azhar said that the auction of the shirt also generated a lot of interest and Kash Villani, a Pakistani based in California, came up with the highest bid of Rs. 1.1 million for the shirt before the conclusion of the auction. Another Pakistani based in New Jersey, Jamal Khan also donated Rs. 100,000 for the cause.

“I put two of my closest belongings on auction with base price of 1 million PKR each to support people suffering due to ongoing crisis. Auction starts now and will close on 11:59 PM 05 May, 2020,” Azhar had tweeted. Ali became the first international player to score a test triple century in Day/Night Test when he scored an unbeaten 302 against the West Indies team in UAE in 2016.

Also read: Misbah wants resumption of cricket soon, even if behind closed doors

“The shirt is from 2017 Champions Trophy which we won, it has the signature of all the players which were present in the squad,” Ali said in a video posted on Twitter. “Both these things are close to my heart but if it can be used in the difficult times for the benefit of the people I will more than happy.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
Air Force jet crashes in Punjab’s SBS Nagar, pilot ejects safely
‘Lockdown not an on-off switch’: Rahul Gandhi to govt on plan after May 17
‘Lockdown not an on-off switch’: Rahul Gandhi to govt on plan after May 17
Maharashtra train accident: How 16 migrant labourers were killed
Maharashtra train accident: How 16 migrant labourers were killed
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
BMW launches M8, 8 Series Gran Coupe in India. Prices and other details here
5 things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista Rs 11,367 crore deal
5 things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista Rs 11,367 crore deal
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news