'Pura road tha': Kuldeep Yadav seems helpless, gives painful verdict on Guwahati pitch after South Africa corner India

South Africa batted India into a corner on a surface that appeared flatter with each passing hour in Guwahati. The Indian team would have hoped to bundle the visitors out within a total of 300 runs after managing to pick up six wickets for 247 on Day 1. However, resistance from the South African lower order saw them post 489 in the first innings.

After the end of the second day’s play, India’s left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav offered a brutally honest assessment of the bowling conditions. He said that the Guwahati track was a reminder that some Test matches demand survival and adaptation rather than domination.

Kuldeep Yadav gives his honest take

Comparing the pitch in Kolkata and the one served in Guwahati, Kuldeep Yadav said, “Kolkata ka wicket to alag that. Yeh to pura road tha (Kolkata’s wicket was different; this was a proper road). So, it’s challenging and that’s why it’s called a Test wicket.”

He then shifted the conversation away from grievances and towards mindset. “It is not always about domination, but it is also very important how you come back on a good batting surface. It was a difficult wicket for the bowlers because I didn’t feel that there was a lot of help in this wicket.”

That lack of assistance applied across the board. With Jansen and Muthusamy cashing in during their crucial partnership, even India’s pacers struggled to create chances once the ball lost its shine and the pitch settled into its true, benign character.

“Even for fast bowlers, it didn’t seem like a lot of help, but yeah, this is Test cricket and you should enjoy it. You should enjoy, learn more, and the more you mature, you shouldn’t think too much about the wicket. You should go there and play. Next Test, there could be a better wicket, so no complaints,” Kuldeep said.

The 30-year-old also provided a session-by-session breakdown, explaining why India appeared far more threatening early in Day 1 compared to Day 2. “Personally, I felt yesterday’s first session, there was a bit of moisture in the wicket, so I got a little bit of turn there in the first session. After that, it was very good to bat on,” he said.

By the time South Africa’s lower order settled in, even that silver of assistance had vanished. “There wasn’t any turn yesterday, as well as today. Today was much better to bat on because I hardly got any turn. Even me and Jadeja, we have been talking about that,” Kuldeep concluded.

For India, the task ahead is precisely what Kuldeep alluded to - not to dwell on the nature of the surface, but to find a route back into a Test that already appears to have slipped away from them.