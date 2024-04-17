Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after DC's win over GT: Only one change in top 5 as Delhi Capitals star moves to 3rd spot

Delhi Capitals secured a convincing six-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in a low-scoring encounter, providing a much-needed turnaround in their Indian Premier League campaign. Choosing to bowl first, the Capitals' bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, restricting Gujarat Titans to a paltry 89 all out in 17.3 overs. This marked a significant improvement for the Capitals' bowling unit, which had faced challenges in previous matches. Delhi Capitals' players celebrate after the dismissal of Gujarat Titans' M Shahrukh Khan during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans(AFP)

Mukesh Kumar was the standout performer for Delhi Capitals, claiming 3 wickets for just 14 runs. Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs also contributed with two wickets each. Despite Rashid Khan's brief resistance with a 31-run knock, Gujarat Titans struggled to build partnerships. In response, Delhi Capitals comfortably chased down the target in just 8.5 overs, securing their third win of the season and improving their run rate in the process.

Despite the low-scoring affair, there was only one change in the top 5 of the Purple Cap list. Khaleel Ahmed only picked a wicket, but it was enough to take him to double figures in the season; With 10 wickets in seven games, he is currently ranked third. Yuzvendra Chahal (12) of the Rajasthan Royals continues to lead the Purple Cap list, while Jasprit Bumrah (10) will have a chance to go ahead when MI meet PBKS on Thursday.

Take a look at the Purple Cap list:

Purple Cap list after Match 32(IPL)

No other change in top 10

Interestingly, there was no change in the top 10 except that of Khaleel climbing to the third spot. Mukesh Kumar, with his eight wickets, did jump to the 11th spot and is currently level on the dismissal-count with Punjab Kings' Sam Curran (10th) and Matheesha Pathirana (9th) of CSK.

On Thursday, four players who are currently in the top 10 -- Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, and Curran -- will be in action as they aim to climb in the list for the coveted Purple Cap.