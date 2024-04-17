 Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after DC thrash GT: Shubman Gill overtakes Rohit Sharma despite humbling loss, Kohli still at top | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Orange Cap in IPL 2024 after DC thrash GT: Shubman Gill overtakes Rohit Sharma despite humbling loss, Kohli still at top

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 17, 2024 11:05 PM IST

Orange Cap in IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans faced a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals, but Shubman Gill re-entered the top 5 in the Orange Cap list

Orange Cap in IPL 2024: After days of high-scoring matches, Wednesday saw a low-key affair in the 2024 Indian Premier League, as only 191 runs were across both innings, with Delhi Capitals registering a thumping six-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans. Opting to bowl in Ahmedabad, the DC bowled the home side out for just 89 in 17.3 overs before chasing the target down in just 8.5 overs. Consequently, there weren't major changes in the Orange Cap list too.

Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(AFP)
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad(AFP)

Shubman Gill, the GT captain, scored only 8 runs in the match but it was enough to take him to the top-5 in the list of highest run-getters. Gill overtook Rohit Sharma at no.5 with 263 runs to his name in seven matches, which remains the only change in the top-5 of the list. Virat Kohli continues to lead the list with 361 runs to his name, while Riyan Parag (318), Sunil Narine (276), and Sanju Samson (276) follow him at 2nd, 3rd, and 4th spots, respectively.

Sai Sudharsan, another GT batter, entered the top 10 again with his 12-run knock; he currently stands 10th with 238 runs to his name.

Take a look at the top 5 in the list:

Orange Cap list after Match 32(IPL)
Orange Cap list after Match 32(IPL)

Pant inspires DC to win

Delhi Capitals were propelled by sharp glovework from skipper Rishabh Pant and inspired performance from the bowling attack in their win on Wednesday.

Gujarat Titans posted their IPL lowest total of 89 runs, as medium-pace bowler Mukesh Kumar shined with figures of 3-14, contributing to Gujarat's dismissal in just 17.3 overs. In response, Delhi Capitals chased down the target, losing four wickets in Ahmedabad. David Warner was not available for the side in the game against GT owing to injury.

Delhi Capitals clinched their third win of the season, propelling them three places up the 10-team table to sixth position.

IPL 2024
