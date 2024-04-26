 Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after KKR vs PBKS: Harshal Patel overtakes Jasprit Bumrah at top; Arshdeep, Curran climb | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after KKR vs PBKS: Harshal Patel overtakes Jasprit Bumrah at top; Arshdeep, Curran climb

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 26, 2024 11:54 PM IST

Purple Cap in IPL 2024: Harshal Patel climbed to top spot in the list of highest wicket-takers, and now has 14 wickets to his name

Harshal Patel jumped to the top spot and now holds the Purple Cap in a high-scoring game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, as Punjab Kings smashed the record for the highest T20 run-chase on Friday. With 14 wickets to his name in nine innings, Harshal replaced Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah (13 wickets), while another PBKS pacer, Arshdeep Singh, climbed to sixth spot after two dismissals to his name against Kolkata Knight Riders; he has 12 wickets in nine innings.

Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after KKR vs PBKS: Harshal Patel overtakes Bumrah at top(AFP)
Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after KKR vs PBKS: Harshal Patel overtakes Bumrah at top(AFP)

PBKS achieved a historic milestone in T20 cricket with Jonny Bairstow leading the charge, thanks to a sensational century against KKR. As the side chased down a 262-run target with eight balls to spare, it surpassed South Africa's previous record of 259/4 against West Indies last year.

Notably, the highest run chase in IPL history was previously held by Rajasthan Royals, who chased down 224 against KKR and equalled their record set against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2020.

During the game, Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran also climbed to the seventh spot in the Purple Cap list, and now has 12 wickets to his name in nine matches. While there is no KKR bowler in the top ten highest wicket-takers of the season so far, Sunil Narine is 11th with 10 wickets.

Updated Purple Cap list(IPL)
Updated Purple Cap list(IPL)

Onto a double-header Saturday

Significant changes are expected in the Purple Cap list on Saturday, with four teams in action. Delhi Capitals host the Mumbai Indians in the afternoon match, which sees Jasprit Bumrah (2nd with 13 wickets) and Kuldeep Yadav (4th with 12 wickets) in action among the top five.

In the evening, third-placed Yuzvendra Chahal (3rd with 13 wickets) will be in action as Rajasthan Royals take on the Lucknow Super Giants, whose top wicket-taker is currently 19th in the Purple Cap list (Yash Thakur with 9 wickets).

 

IPL 2024
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after KKR vs PBKS: Harshal Patel overtakes Jasprit Bumrah at top; Arshdeep, Curran climb
