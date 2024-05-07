Purple Cap in IPL 2024 after DC vs RR: Kuldeep Yadav moves into top 10; Jasprit Bumrah still leads the chart

In a must-win game at home, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium , Delhi Capitals kept their hope of making the IPL 2024 playoffs alive with a win against table toppers Rajasthan Royals. Visiting skipper Sanju Samson did carve out a sensational 86 off 46, but amid lack of support from the top order, Rajasthan succumbed to 20-run defeat in New Delhi. Delhi Capitals bowler Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals batter Ravichandran Ashwin during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals(PTI)

Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel removed both the openers inside the powerplay, but Samson's aggressive start left the tourists with 67 runs on the board after six overs. He did find some support from Riyan Parag during their 36-run stand, but after the dismissal of the No. 4 batter, Samson single-handedly carried the chase before being dismissed under controversial circumstances. The rest of the lineup crumbled in quick time as Rajasthan were restricted to 201 for eight.

Earlier in the evening, veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been criticised for his poor run of form this season, jolted Delhi Capitals with wickets in his successive overs, but pacer Avesh Khan bled runs as the hosts posted 221 for eight in their must-win contest against Rajasthan Royals. Young Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk (50 off 20 balls) continued with his splendid form while Abhishek Porel contributed 65 off 36 balls. Tristan Stubbs chipped in with a useful 20-ball 41 but skipper Rishabh Pant's (15) bat did not talk much.

IPL 2024 updated Purple Cap list after DC vs RR match:

There was only one significant movement witnessed in the top 10 of the Purple Cap list after 16 wickets fell in the match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Yuzvendra Chahal did move into the top 10 with his dismissal of Rishabh Pant at the end of the first innings in Delhi. His solitary wicket also had a historical significance as he became the first-ever T20 bowler from India to amass 350 wickets in the format. 201 of which came during his IPL career and 96 for Team India. However, by the end of the match, he moved outside the top 10 as he was replaced by Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who picked up two wickets to move to the eighth place. Both the T20 World Cup-spinners have 14 wickets this season.

Mumbai Indians star Jasprit Bumrah remains the table topper in the wicket-taking list with 18 scalps this season.