Purple Cap, IPL 2024 after RR vs PBKS: Harshal Patel claims top spot, Yuzvendra Chahal moves to fourth

Punjab Kings seamer Harshal Patel has pipped Jasprit Bumrah in the Purple Cap race after claiming a couple of wickets against Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. Harshal, who won the Purple Cap in 2021, has now claimed 22 wickets this season in 13 matches. He picked the wickets of Riyan Parag and Donovan Ferreira as PBKs won the match by 5 wickets. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal also made gains in the tally and is now placed in the fourth spot by picking two scalps versus PBKS. The RR spin maestro has claimed 17 wickets in 13 matches. He will get opportunities to get to the top as RR will play at least two more matches this season. Punjab Kings' Harshal Patel is leading the Purple Cap race.(AFP)

Mumbai Indians premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has now slipped to the second spot with 20 wickets under his kitty; he still has one more game left to reclaim the top spot in the race. Bumrah has the best economy this season - 6.48 as the opposition batters are still finding it tough to get the better of him.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Purple Cap, IPL 2024 after RR vs PBKS

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy has also spun his web around the batters this season and has claimed 18 wickets in 12 matches and is third in the race. He has a bright chance to claim Purple Cap, as his team is guaranteed to play three more matches this season.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep Singh claimed a wicket against Royals on Wednesday, and the T20 WC-bound pacer is sixth in the Purple Cap race with 17 wickets under his kitty.

Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar bowled well against LSG on Tuesday night as Delhi defended the 209-run target. They claimed a wicket each and have also claimed 17 wickets each this season thus far.

Chennai Super Kings paceman Tushar Deshpande has been dropped down to sixth spot with 16 scalps, followed by Kuldeep Yadav and Harshit Rana in the tally.