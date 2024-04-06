 Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman remains in 2nd position despite missing SRH vs CSK match | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman remains in 2nd position despite missing SRH vs CSK match

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 06, 2024 08:08 AM IST

CSK pacer Mustafizur Rahman missed his side's recent fixture vs SRH, but remained in second position in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap race.

Despite Mustafizur Rahman missing out on Chennai Super Kings' recent IPL 2024 fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Bangladesh pacer remained in second position of the Purple Cap race with seven wickets. Rahman had to return back to Bangladesh for visa formalities for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman bowls during a match.(AFP)
Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman bowls during a match.(AFP)

GT pacer Mohit Sharma occupies top spot in the IPL 2024 Purple Cap race with seven wickets and is followed by Mustafizur. Sharma boasts a better economy than the Bangladesh cricketer. LSG's new sensation Mayank Yadav remains in third position with six wickets, and is followed by RR's Yuzvendra Chahal (6) and DC's Khaleel Ahmed (6) in fourth and fifth respectively.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Also Read | Orange Cap IPL 2024 update: Heinrich Klaasen remains in third position, Abhishek Sharma climbs to fifth as SRH beat CSK

Chasing 166 on Friday, SRH reached 166/4 in 18.1 overs with Aiden Markram (50) bagging a half-century. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma smacked 37 off 12 balls as SRH won by six wickets at home. Initially, Shivam Dube (45) led CSK to 165/5 in 20 overs. The SRH bowlers put in a collective team effort as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Pat Cummins, Shahbaz Ahmed and Jaydev Unadkat took a wicket each.

Speaking after the match, SRH skipper Cummins said, "Different soil. Slowed up a little bit as the game went on. Shivam was hitting it well against the spin. Thought we'll take chance with off-cutters. First thing is always to get the points. Wouldn't want to be bowling to him (Abhishek) and Trav Head at the top. Crowd was crazy tonight. When MS walked out, it was as loud as I've ever heard."

Purple Cap legacy

Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir won the inaugural season's Purple cap, bagging 22 wickets in total. Meanwhile, India's first Purple Cap winner RP Singh claimed it in 2009 with 23 wickets. Also, Harshal Patel and Dwayne Bravo share the record for most wickets in a single season. Harshal achieved it in 2021 and Bravo did it in 2013.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.tay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and get exclusive insights with the DC vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman remains in 2nd position despite missing SRH vs CSK match
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On