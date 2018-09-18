Question raised over players picked in Puducherry squad, BCCI says ACU keeping an eye

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) adding nine new teams into the domestic circuit for the 2018-19 season, there have been multiple allegations of small-time cricketers trying use unfair means to get into the new teams. The latest allegation comes one day before the start of the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a member of the Puducherry Cricket Association requesting the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to look into the background of the players picked in the Puducherry squad for the tournament.

In a mail, accessed by Hindustan Times, Chandran G Pondy has informed the CoA and other board officials that most of the players named in the squad for the domestic 50-over tournament by Cricket Association of Puducherry are from other states and don’t fit the criteria for inter-state transfer.

“This is to inform to you all that the Puducherry cricket squad which was selected for the upcoming Vija Hazare trophy have players who are chosen from other states. Cricket Association of Puducherry will submit the manipulated and absolute fake proof. We have collected all the evidence for 10 player’s present job, education and address and other players’ information will also be collected in few days. We will soon circulate the evidence to this group shortly.

“BCCI has given the associate membership to Puducherry to develop the game in the territory. Three professional players Abhishek Nayar, Pankaj Singh and Paras Dogra are acceptable. But almost the whole squad is selected from different states. This is not going to help or develop cricket in Puducherry in any way. It’s really sad to see irresponsible and corrupt act of the association,” it read.

BCCI GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim made it clear that the Anti-Corruption Unit of the board has been asked to keep a tab on all the player transfers and if any player or association is found guilty, necessary action will be taken. “Ajit Singh — head of the BCCI ACU — has been informed about the issue of player transfers and attempts to use unfair means. If the team finds any player or association using unfair ways, action will be taken,” he told the Hindustan Times.

Earlier, CoA chief Vinod Rai had said that the board was also looking to expand the ACU to look into these matters. “We have decided to beef up the ACU unit. Each zone will have an ACU officer and we actually are not trying to set up a policing unit but those who can interact with people and gather information,” he had informed.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 10:24 IST