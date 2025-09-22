Quinton de Kock comes out of ODI retirement as South Africa recall superstar: ‘Major boost for us’

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Quinton De Kock reversed his ODI retirement as he was included in the white-ball squads for the upcoming series against Pakistan, as well as a one-off T20I in Namibia before that. The 32-year-old retired from the 50-over format after the 2023 ODI World Cup, where South Africa reached the semi-finals, where they lost against the eventual winners, Australia. Quinton de Kock comes out of ODI retirement (PTI)

Quinton's last white-ball game for South Africa was in the 2024 T20 World Cup, where the Proteas reached the final but fell short against India in the summit clash in Barbados.

The wicketkeeper-batter has once again cited his desire to represent the Proteas across both formats, and hence, he has made his way back into the squad.

“Quinton’s return to the white-ball space is a major boost for us. When we spoke last month about his future, it was clear that he still has a strong ambition to represent his country. Everyone knows the quality he brings to the side, and having him back can only benefit the team," head coach Shukri Conrad said in an official statement.

It must be stated that when Quinton retired from ODIs in 2023, he had hinted that he might be available for the Proteas for the home World Cup in 2027.

"At this point, I don't foresee it happening. But you never know. Strange things happen in life. It could be a possibility, but I don't think so," he had said.

The left-handed batter has played 155 ODIs for South Africa so far, scoring 6770 runs at an average of 45.74 and a strike rate of 96.64. On the other hand, in 92 T20Is, he has 2584 runs at a strike rate of 138.32.

Bavuma ruled out

Skipper Temba Bavuma has been ruled out of the Test series against Pakistan due to a calf strain, and hence, the side will be led by Aiden Markram in his absence. Now, it needs to be seen whether Bavuma recovers in time for the upcoming two-Test series against India later this year.

"Temba’s calf strain will unfortunately keep him sidelined for six to eight weeks, but the focus is on giving him the best chance to be fully ready for the India tour in November," Convenor of Selectors for the Proteas Men, Patrick Moroney, said.

Spinner Keshav Maharaj will not be available for the first Test and will only travel to Pakistan for the second game of the two-match series.

Proteas Test squad against Pakistan: Aiden Markram (captain), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, and Kyle Verreynne.

Proteas T20I squad against Pakistan: David Miller (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane, and Lizaad Williams.

Proteas ODI squad against Pakistan: Matthew Breetzke (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, and Sinethemba Qeshile.

Proteas T20I squad against Namibia: Donovan Ferreira (captain), Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, Kwena Maphaka, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane, Jason Smith, and Lizaad Williams.