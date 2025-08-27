R Ashwin is no stranger to IPL controversies: Landed CSK in trouble, challenged hierarchy and triggered a run-out storm

After a 16-year career in the IPL, Ravichandran Ashwin has stepped away from India's franchise tournament to open up an avenue to ply his trade in leagues overseas. Ashwin goes out as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in tournament history, as well as with a pair of IPL titles early in his career with the Chennai Super Kings. R Ashwin and Jos Buttler have a go at each other(AFP)

Ashwin, therefore, retires as one of the defining players of the IPL. His adaptation to the T20 format makes him one of the most intriguing players to watch year on year. However, Ashwin always maintained very strong principles while possessing a sharp cricketing brain, meaning he was never too far from making headlines for more than just his bowling.

Here is a look at some of the more controversial moments from Ashwin’s IPL career.

Mankad of Jos Buttler, and James Anderson’s response

The moment that made the non-striker's run-out debate see its zenith – and the moment all fans undoubtedly think of when Ashwin and controversy go together. While captaining Kings XI Punjab in 2019, Ashwin whipped the bails off after Jos Buttler tried to steal a couple of feet. With the Englishman going at a strong rate and batting on 69 with the chase still in the balance, there were questions raised about whether the mode of dismissal was within the spirit of the game.

Ashwin's answer to that question has always been an emphatic yes, and he has never backed down – even when James Anderson ran a picture of him through a shredder a few days after the incident.

Nearly gets CSK and Dewald Brevis in very hot water

Ashwin returned to Chennai Super Kings for his final IPL season in 2025, but following its conclusion, he nearly landed the franchise in a world of trouble. Already having had to say he wouldn't speak about CSK's inner workings on his YouTube channel during the season, Ashwin later mentioned that the team would have even paid 'extra' to procure Dewald Brevis' services after the South African provided a spark to their season.

The franchise had to release a public statement clarifying that Ashwin was merely speaking in hypotheticals: the team, already being suspended once in the past, had not done anything out of line. A breath of relief for all involved at the conclusion.

First to retire out in IPL history for RR in 2022

A move which established him as the real mad scientist of Indian cricket. Used as a floating hitter through the IPL 2022 season by his new franchise, Rajasthan Royals, Ashwin would often come up in the order to extend the batting line-up towards the death. With 10 balls left in the first innings against LSG, Ashwin retired out to bring Riyan Parag in. RR added 30 runs in those 10 deliveries, and although Parag only hit one six before being dismissed, it proved crucial as the team won by just three runs.

This move was a first in IPL cricket, but has been replicated four more times since – including by Gujarat Titans for Sai Sudharsan in a 2023 playoff game.

Trade saga between KXIP and Delhi Capitals

Back in 2019, Ashwin found himself in a protracted trade negotiation between PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab) and the Delhi Capitals. He wished to move on from the Punjab team after two years of captaining them, but the franchise hierarchy seemed to resist releasing or trading him until the very last moment. Ultimately, he joined DC for the 2020 season, helping them reach the final that year and the playoffs once again in 2021.